Report: Google Hangouts will stop hanging out in 2020

at by 3 Comments

Google has a complicated history with communication applications. The company has introduced, lost interest in, and killed enough that I’ve kind of lost count. So it was kind of nice when Google Hangouts launched in 2013 with features taken from three earlier apps (Google talk, Google+ Messener, and Hangouts video chat).

Now it looks like Hangouts may be on the way out.

According to a report from 9to5Google, Hangouts could shut down in 2020.

The move shouldn’t be a surprise for anyone who’s been paying attention. last year Google announced it was shifting the focus of Hangouts to enterprise.

Since then Google has continued to offer a free version for consumers, but it clearly hasn’t been a high priority for the company. The company has another chat app called Allo, but it’s not particularly popular. And Google has been trying to push RCS (Rich Communication Services), a newfangled set of features for SMS.

It’s unclear what the future holds for folks who’ve been using Hangouts since before it was called Hangouts.  I have a few contacts that I communicate with almost exclusively via Hangouts, either on my phone (thanks to the Android app) or on my laptop (thanks to the Hangouts widget built into the Gmail web app).

If 9to5Google’s source is correct, it looks like we’ve got a year or two to come up with an alternative.

3
raksiam
isn’t Duo also some sort of Google comm app?

2 hours ago
That Guy
My wife and I still use Hangouts because nothing comes close to the versatility and simplicity of it. It’s not inundated with cognitive noise or advertising, doesn’t make us suffer Facebook, and more importantly, has a great web client meaning we can chat even when we are away from our phones. I could be wrong, but near as I can tell, nothing comes close to reproducing all of its functionality, especially a native web based client. I don’t want to have to pull out my phone or worry about whether my phone is on the same network as my laptop. Screw app or device specific messaging– it feels like we’re moving backward rather than forward.

2 hours ago
ldrn
Whatever I end up jumping to, it won’t be made by Google. Seriously, what are they thinking?

11 minutes ago