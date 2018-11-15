Liliputing

Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ launches for $25

at by 2 Comments

Raspberry Pi’s latest computer is a smaller, cheaper alternative to the version the organization released earlier this year, but it features the same processor and integrated support for WiFi and Bluetooth.

The new Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ is now available for $25.

That makes this model about $10 cheaper than a Raspberry Pi Model B+ while offering many of the same features. But the smaller model does cut a few corners.

It has 512MB of RAM rather than 1GB, and it has just a single USB port instead of four. There’s also no Ethernet jack.

Measuring 65mm x 56mm x 8.5mm (about 2.6″ x 2.2″ x 0.3″) , the Model A+ also takes up less space than the Model B+ which measures 85mm x 56mm x 17mm (3.3″ x 2.2″ x 0.7″).

Here’s what you do get for $25:

  • Broadcom BCM28370B0 1.4 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 (64-bit) processor
  • 512MB of LPDDR2 RAM
  • microSD card slot
  • 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 1 USB 2.0 port
  • micro USB port for power
  • HDMI
  • MIPI Display port
  • MIPI CSI camera port
  • Composite video port
  • Stereo audio output
  • 40-pin GPIO header

Raspberry Pi promises to support the new Model A+ through at least January, 2023.

An official case for the Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ will also be available in December, but if the new system is anything like its predecessors, odds are we’ll see plenty of third party cases (and DIY cases) in the coming months as well.

via Raspberry Pi

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Jack Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Grant Russell
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is what they have been wasting their time on? A new form factor? How about an upgrade in hardware?

The Rasp Pi 3 is getting old enough now that it doesn’t even serve as a reliable media player.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jack
Guest
Jack
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Barf. Specs are horrible.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago