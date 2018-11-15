Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ launches for $25

Raspberry Pi’s latest computer is a smaller, cheaper alternative to the version the organization released earlier this year, but it features the same processor and integrated support for WiFi and Bluetooth.

The new Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ is now available for $25.

That makes this model about $10 cheaper than a Raspberry Pi Model B+ while offering many of the same features. But the smaller model does cut a few corners.

It has 512MB of RAM rather than 1GB, and it has just a single USB port instead of four. There’s also no Ethernet jack.

Measuring 65mm x 56mm x 8.5mm (about 2.6″ x 2.2″ x 0.3″) , the Model A+ also takes up less space than the Model B+ which measures 85mm x 56mm x 17mm (3.3″ x 2.2″ x 0.7″).

Here’s what you do get for $25:

Broadcom BCM28370B0 1.4 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 (64-bit) processor

512MB of LPDDR2 RAM

microSD card slot

802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

1 USB 2.0 port

micro USB port for power

HDMI

MIPI Display port

MIPI CSI camera port

Composite video port

Stereo audio output

40-pin GPIO header

Raspberry Pi promises to support the new Model A+ through at least January, 2023.

An official case for the Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ will also be available in December, but if the new system is anything like its predecessors, odds are we’ll see plenty of third party cases (and DIY cases) in the coming months as well.

