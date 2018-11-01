Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150, Apple A12X Bionic benchmarks leaked

Qualcomm’s next chip for high-end smartphones hasn’t been released (or even officially announced yet), but that didn’t stop Royoley from introducing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150-powered FlexPai folding phone yesterday.

So it’s not that surprising that Snapdragon 8150 listings are starting to show up in the online database for benchmarking utility Geekbench and if the test results are anything to go by, this is Qualcomm’s fastest chip to date (which is hardly surprising.

But Apple’s latest iPhones still score higher than the Snapdragon 8150 test system in Geekbench… and the new A12X Bionic chips for the recently launched 2018 iPad Pro score even higher.

Here’s a run-down of some of the scores:

Geekbench multi-core

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 w/Apple A12X Bionic – 18,217

Apple iPhone XS w/Apple A12 Bionic – 11,472

Apple iPhone X w/Apple A11 Bionic – 10,215

Snapdragon 8150 – 10,084

Huawei Mate 20 Pro w/Kirin 980 – 9,712

Google Pixel 3 XL w/Snapdragon 845 – 8,088

Geekbench single-core

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 w/Apple A12X Bionic – 5,020

Apple iPhone XS w/Apple A12 Bionic – 4,823

Apple iPhone X w/Apple A11 Bionic – 4,256

Huawei Mate 20 Pro w/Kirin 980 – 3,291

Snapdragon 8150 – 3,181

Google Pixel 3 XL w/Snapdragon 845 – 2,363

Those A12X scores are pretty impressive. In fact, MacRumors notes the 2018 iPad Pro is within striking distance of a 2018 MacBook Pro with a hexa-core Intel Core i7 processor, with higher single-core performance and a competitive multi-core score.

Rumor has it that Apple plans to eventually use its ARM-based processor for upcoming Macs. With scores like these, it’s starting to look increasingly likely that users won’t see much difference… although I’d be wary of putting to much faith in the results of just one benchmark.

Porting macOS to run on ARM without breaking compatibility with legacy apps is also likely to take some time, so it could be a few years before that happens.

Now if only Apple would sell its chips to competitors, maybe we’d see a Windows on ARM laptop or tablet with acceptable performance.

via @rquandt and GSM Arena (1)(2)