Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150, Apple A12X Bionic benchmarks leaked

Qualcomm’s next chip for high-end smartphones hasn’t been released (or even officially announced yet), but that didn’t stop Royoley from introducing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150-powered FlexPai folding phone yesterday.
So it’s not that surprising that Snapdragon 8150 listings are starting to show up in the online database for benchmarking utility Geekbench and if the test results are anything to go by, this is Qualcomm’s fastest chip to date (which is hardly surprising.
But Apple’s latest iPhones still score higher than the Snapdragon 8150 test system in Geekbench… and the new A12X Bionic chips for the recently launched 2018 iPad Pro score even higher.
Here’s a run-down of some of the scores:
Geekbench multi-core
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 w/Apple A12X Bionic – 18,217
- Apple iPhone XS w/Apple A12 Bionic – 11,472
- Apple iPhone X w/Apple A11 Bionic – 10,215
- Snapdragon 8150 – 10,084
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro w/Kirin 980 – 9,712
- Google Pixel 3 XL w/Snapdragon 845 – 8,088
Geekbench single-core
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 w/Apple A12X Bionic – 5,020
- Apple iPhone XS w/Apple A12 Bionic – 4,823
- Apple iPhone X w/Apple A11 Bionic – 4,256
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro w/Kirin 980 – 3,291
- Snapdragon 8150 – 3,181
- Google Pixel 3 XL w/Snapdragon 845 – 2,363
Those A12X scores are pretty impressive. In fact, MacRumors notes the 2018 iPad Pro is within striking distance of a 2018 MacBook Pro with a hexa-core Intel Core i7 processor, with higher single-core performance and a competitive multi-core score.
Rumor has it that Apple plans to eventually use its ARM-based processor for upcoming Macs. With scores like these, it’s starting to look increasingly likely that users won’t see much difference… although I’d be wary of putting to much faith in the results of just one benchmark.
Porting macOS to run on ARM without breaking compatibility with legacy apps is also likely to take some time, so it could be a few years before that happens.
Now if only Apple would sell its chips to competitors, maybe we’d see a Windows on ARM laptop or tablet with acceptable performance.
Bring in actual sustained performance with something like 3DMark Physics or TabletMark and the results will be significantly different. These Geekbench results are a result of the aggressive boost clocks and associated aggressive peak power usage of the Apple A series.
Interestingly, unlike many other tablet and smartphone processors, the A series’ aggressive peak power demands is precisely why Apple iPhones with aged batteries have abrupt power shutdown events. In fact, these lithium batteries, which are some of the best in the industry and would otherwise supply more than sufficient power for practically any other mobile processor including even the 15W Intel Core line at default power curves, are still not powerful enough for these processors’ peak power.
Most power draw measurement tools cannot see the simultaneous power draw on the A series with fine enough resolution to show what I am talking about. What I have seen is very sharp, nigh-exponential ramping far beyond the sub-10W average TDP ratings people often associate with the A series.
Does this take into account the forced throttling of iPhones?