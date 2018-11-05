Planet Computer’s Cosmo Communicator smartphone is also a tiny laptop (crowdfunding)

The Cosmo Communicator is a pocket-sized device that has a clamshell-style design that lets you use it like a tiny laptop. Flip open the lid and you’ve got a 6 inch touchscreen display and a QWERTY keyboard.

But the Cosmo Communicator is also a smartphone. Close the lid and you can hold it to your ear to make phone calls.

If the design looks kind of familiar, that’s because the Cosmo Communicator is basically the 2nd-gen version of the Gemini PDA which hit the streets earlier this year following a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2017.

Planet Computer is taking pre-orders for the new model through an Indiegogo campaign, and hopes to begin shipping the device to backers in May, 2019.

The suggested retail price for the new model is $799, but pre-orders are going for $549 during the crowdfunding campaign.

Here’s how the new model is the same as its predecessor:

It has a six inch primary display and a keyboard inspired by the design of the classic Psion line of handhelds.

It’s powered by a MediaTek processor.

The device runs Android and is compatible with Debian, Sailfish OS, and other GNU/Linux distributions thanks to a multi-boot option.

Here’s are some of the things that are new in the Cosmo Communicator:

It has a 2 inch AMOLED touchscreen on the lid.

It has a 24MP camera.

It features an updated processor, more memory, and more storage.

There’s a fingerprint sensor.

The keyboard is backlit.

There’s NFC support.

It’s expected to ship with Android 9 Pie.

The new model features a MediaTek P70 octa-core processor with ARM MaliG72 MP3 graphics, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage plus a microSD card slot.

For the most part that seems like a step up from the MediaTek X27/4GB/64GB found in the Gemini PDA. But the biggest change is likely to be the addition of a secondary screen that lets you interact with the phone without flipping it open.

The external display lets you answer phone calls or control the camera. The fingerprint sensor on the front also lets you unlock your device without opening it. Along with the upgrade camera upgrade and NFC support, these features make the Cosmo Communicator seem like a device that you might actually want to use as smartphone replacement rather than a smartphone companion.

On the one hand, the Cosmo Communicator is the kind of ambitious crowdfunding project that I typically view with skepticism/cautious optimism. On the other hand, the company largely delivered on its promises for the Gemini PDA, so it stands to reason that the next version could be a real thing that you can get your hands on next year.

Here’s a run-down of the device’s specs:

6 inch primary display (2160 x 1080 pixels)

2 inch secondary display (570 x 240 pixels)

MediaTek P70octa-core processor (4 x 2 GHz ARM Cortex A73 & 4 x 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A53)

800 MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 graphics

6GB RAM

128GB storage

microSD card reader

5MP internal camera + 24MP external camera

Dual USB-C ports for charging + data + HDMI (with adapter)

Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

FM Radeio

4G LTE Cat.7 DL / Cat.13 UL

Dual SIM (and eSIM) support

4,220 mAh battery

The device measures about 6.7″ x 3.1″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 11.3 ounces.