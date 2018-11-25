Liliputing

PGS is still working on a dual-screen handheld gaming PC

More than two years after launching and then cancelling a dubious Kickstarter campaign for a dual-screen handheld computer designed for gaming, the folks at PGS still seem to be hoping to bring the gadget to market some day.

PGS has been posting occasional progress updates to the company blog for the past few years, and recently PGS posted a few pictures to Twitter showing what’s said to be a prototype.

This thing might actual be a real product… eventually.

There were a lot of reasons to be skeptical of PGS when the company first launched a crowdfunding campaign. The design and target price were both ambitious, the concept came from a company with no experience building such a device, and there was no working prototype.

Two years later, we still haven’t actually seen a working prototype in action. But the latest images show a custom computer board, a cooling system, a (rather small looking) battery, dual screens, and a hinge that allows the device to be used in single-screen or multi-screen modes.

The developers are also apparently considering a processor upgrade: the Intel Atom x7 chip that was initially promised is looking a little long in the tooth these days, so the team is “considering the possibility of using Core m3-8100Y” instead. That would certainly give the PGS handheld more power, but it would also probably drive up the price.

It’s unclear if other details have been changed — the prototype definitely looks a little chunkier than the original concept drawings, but there’s no word on whether the device will still ship with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of solid state storage, the ability to dual boot Windows and Android, and other features that had been promised in 2016.

Then again, it’s still unclear whether this thing will ever actually ship.

zdanee
This is gonna be the SmatchZ story all over again?

Kangal
Kangal
I genuinely thought the people who tried to build the PGS Pocket that they gave up after the skeptic/backlash, and that they were the same group to kickstart the Smach Z.

So are they the same, or not?

Jackfrostvc
Jackfrostvc
No

Jackfrostvc
Jackfrostvc
I believe the PGS story has been going longer than Smach Z

Tomas
Tomas
Assuming this is real, the battery seems small/low capacity for such a device and the 2 small fans are probably really loud. Not holding my breath but I hope this is real and PGS executes well.

In the meantime, I’ll be using a Surface Go with LTE which I believe is the smallest Windows device you can get with LTE at the moment.

