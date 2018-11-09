Liliputing

Partaker B18 is a mini PC with a Core i7-8750H hexa-core CPU (for $450 and up)

Intel’s Core i7-8750H processor is a 6-core, 45 watt that’s most commonly found in gaming laptops and other mobile computers.

But compact desktop computer maker Partaker has stuffed the chip into its latest small form factor desktop.

The Partaker B18 is available from AliExpress for about $450 and up.

The entry-level price is for a barebones model with no memory, storage, or operating system. You just get a 5.7″ x 5.3″ x 2.5″ computer with a Core i7-8750H processor, Intel UHD 630 graphics, a fan, and power supply.

The system also features HDMI, mini DisplayPort, and Ethernet jacks, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port and headset jack. There’s also  wireless card with support for 802.11ac WiFi.

Under the hood the computer has an M.2 slot for a solid state drive and room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

You can either supply your own memory and storage or configure the system at AliExpress — prices range from $577 for a model with 8GB/128GB to $924 for a version with 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 11TB hard drive.

While the Partaker B18 is a little larger than most Intel NUC computers, it also has a processor that’s more powerful than what you’ll find in most NUC models.

The one possible exception would be Intel’s Hades Canyon system when configured with an Intel Core i7-8809G Kaby Lake-G processor, which seems to outperform the Core i7-8750H in some benchmarks. But the Hades Canyon NUC is also one of the only NUC systems that’s larger than the Partaker B18, at about 8.7″ x 5.6″ x 1.5″.

via AndroidPC.es

I wonder how loud it is.

