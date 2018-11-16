One Mix 2S Yoga mini laptop benchmarks (Core M3-8100Y processor)

The One Mix 2S Yoga is a tiny laptop with a 7 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer like a tablet, support for an optional digital pen, and a keyboard that’s a little small and cramped for touch typing — but what did you expect from a laptop that’s small enough to put in your pocket?

The folks at GeekBuying are taking pre-orders for $670, and they sent me a demo model to review.

If the design looks familiar, that’s the One Mix 2S Yoga looks nearly identical to One Mix Yoga I reviewed earlier this year. There are just a few differences: the new model charges by USB Type-C and doesn’t have a micro USB port, it does have a fingerprint sensor, there’s no backlit keyboard, and the One Mix 2S Yoga is much, much faster than its predecessor.

That’s because the folks at One Netbook replaced the pokey Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor used in the original with a Core M3-8100Y chip for the new version.

The company also replaced the old model’s eMMC storage with a faster SSD.

While it’s going to be a little while before I’m ready to post a full review of the One Mix 2S Yoga, I wanted to share some benchmarks that make it clear the difference in performance is as clear as night and day.

The new chip is a 5 watt, 8th-gen Intel Core processor with two CPU cores, four threads, a base clock speed of 1.1 GHz and top turbo speeds of 3.4 GHz. Released in the third quarter of 2018, it’s a much more powerful chip than the Atom x5-Z8350, which was released in early 2016.

That chip is a 2 watt, quad-core, quad-thread processor with a base frequency of 1.44 GHz and top speeds of 1.92 GHz. It’s not exactly a top performer — and for some reason the original One Mix Yoga performed even slower in benchmarks than most other devices I’ve tried that use the same processor.

So it was reassuring to see that the new model trounces it in every test I’ve run so far.

The One Mix 2S gets a score of 2572 in PCMark, for instance. The One Mix Yoga only managed a disappointing 772. There was a similar performance gap in 3DMark graphics tests. And in GeekBench, the new model’s multi-core CPU score was almost three times that of the One Mix Yoga, while single-core performance was a whopping 5.2 times higher!

Oh, and while the new processor likely accounts for a significant portion of the discrepancy, the move from eMMC to a true SSD likely plays a role as well.

While the One Mix Yoga had a top read speed of 142.6 MB/ and a top write speed of 95.48 MB/s in my testing, the One Mix 2S hits speeds of 1436.1 MB/S and 910 MB/s, respectively.

The One Mix 2S Yoga also outperformed the GPD Pocket 2 in most tests. That’s a similarly-sized mini laptop with a 7th-gen Intel Core M3-7Y30 dual-core/quad-thread processor.

Interestingly there’s one other mini PC I’ve tested that does seem pretty competitive with the One Mix 2S: the GPD Win 2. That’s a gaming-centric handheld that also has a Core M3-7Y30 processor, but GPD configured the chip with a higher TDP for that device in order to boost gaming performance.

As a result, you’ll notice that the Win 2 outperforms the One Mix 2S in most gaming benchmarks, and scores almost as well in the more general-purpose PCMark test. Unfortunately I never ran GeekBench on that system when I had it, so I can’t compare GeekBench scores.

I’ll have more details to share about performance, battery life, and general usage in the coming weeks. So far I can tell you that the system can get rather warm and the fan can get pretty loud when the computer is working hard. Battery life is also fairly short under those conditions — so I wouldn’t expect to get more than a few hours of game play in without stopping to recharge.

Under lighter load though, the system stays a bit cooler and quieter and the battery seems to last longer. So I’m hopeful that this might be a useful device for a little light web browsing, document editing, or even multimedia use on the go and maybe even some (short) gaming sessions.

Stay tuned.