ODROID-H2 Gemini Lake single-board PC launches for $111

About a month after unveiling plans to sell its first single-board computer powered by an Intel processor, Hardkernel is now taking orders for the ODROID-H2.

It’s priced at $111 and features a 10 watt, quad-core Intel Celeron J4105 processor and a 4.3″ x 4.3″ x 1.7″ with a bunch of ports, two slots for DDR4 memory, and support for several types of storage including a PCIe NVMe solid state drive.

The ODROID-H2 is up for pre-order from Hardkernel.com, and it should begin shipping November 27th.

The little computer features DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and audio jacks (3.5mm audio in and out jacks and S/PDIF).

There’s support for an optional eMMC module module, an M.2 2280 slot for an SSD, two SATA III connectors, and a 20-pin peripheral expansion header.

You can equip the system with up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory and Hardkernel says the little computer is compatible with Ubuntu 18.04 or Ubuntu 18.10 Linux out of the box — unlike the company’s single-board computers with ARM processors, there’s no need to download a special build of a GNU/Linux distribution. You can just grab the latest official download from Ubuntu.com.

There’s also nothing stopping you from installing Windows 10 or other operating systems on the ODROID-H2, aside from the fact that paying for a Windows license could just about double the price of the PC.

While Hardkernel sells the ODROID-H2 as a fanless system that supports a heat sink, although I suppose you could add a fan if you prefer additional cooling to silent operation. You could also buy and/or build a custom case for the little computer. Hardkernel has a few different options designed for folks who prefer a minimal case or a larger model with room for 2.5 inch or 3.5 inch drives mounted below the board.

