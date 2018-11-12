Microsoft Surface Go with 4G LTE coming Nov 22nd for $679

With a starting price of $399, the Surface Go is currently the smallest, most affordable tablet in Microsoft’s Surface lineup. But that entry-level model has just 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage. Adding beefier specs increases the price: an 8GB/128GB model sells for $549.

And now there’s a new $679 configuration with 8GB/128GB and built-in support for 4G LTE.

It goes up for pre-order starting today and Microsoft says the Surface Go tablet with LTE Advanced should be available in 23 markets by November 22nd.

Like all other Surface Go variants, the new model has a 10 inch, 1800 x 1200 pixel display, an Intel Pentium 4415Y processor, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, a USB Type-C port, a Surface Connect Port, a Surface go Type Cover port, a microSDXC card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The tablet weighs about 1.2 pounds, measures about a third of an inch thick, and has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera and support for Windows Hello face recognition for password-free logins.

Microsoft sells the optional Surface Pen and Surface Go Type Cover separately, so the price of a fully decked-out tablet + accessories could exceed $900… which seems like kind of a lot of money for the least powerful members of the Surface family.

Then again, that’s roughly the starting price for a 12.3 inch Surface Pro 6 tablet without LTE support or any accessories.

There’s no word on if or when Microsoft will offer a 4G LTE version of the Surface Go with less memory or storage.