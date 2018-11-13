Microsoft re-releases the Windows 10 October 2018 Update

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) is designed to bring new features to PC users including a Cloud Clipboard, the ability to name folders in the Start Menu, and new cross-device features for folks that want to use Microsoft services on both their phone and their PC.

But after beginning to roll out the update on October 2nd, Microsoft pressed pause a few days later in response to reports that the update was deleting data for some users.

Now the company thinks it’s fixed the problem and Microsoft is re-releasing the October Update… in November.

For obvious reasons, Microsoft is taking a more cautious approach to this rollout. The company says the update will be made available through Windows Update “when data shows your device is ready and you will have a great experience.”

In other words, if Microsoft’s diagnostic data suggests that there’s something special about your PC configuration that could lead to problems such as incompatible applications, the update won’t be automatically installed.

Of course, that only helps you avoid known issues. If you’re one of the unlucky few with an unusual setup that Microsoft hasn’t tested, you could still be a guinea pig. But the company is also offering more transparency about how it tests each update before a wide rollout — and released a graphic suggesting that even though the Windows 10 October 2018 Update had a potentially show-stopping bug that caused some users to lose data, the overall number of issues related to major Windows updates has been trending downward for years.

More details at the Windows 10 Update History page