Lilbits 344: Winter… I mean Black Friday is coming

Singles Day has come and gone (although some sales live on). But Black Friday is just under two weeks away.
Best Buy, Walmart, HP, and Samsung have revealed some of their sale prices over the past few days, and I’m continually updating Liliputing’s Black Friday mobile tech deals page with the latest bargains.
There are still a few major device makers and retailers that haven’t made any announcements yet — we don’t know what, if anything, Apple will be doing for Black Friday or Cyber Monday this year. And I have a friend in desperate need of a new phone who’s still waiting for the right deal on an unlocked Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 3.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news (and deals) from around the web.
- Black Friday 2018 mobile tech deals (Liliputing)
As the march toward Black Friday continues, our roundup has been updated with sale prices from HP, Samsung, Best Buy, Walmart, and BJ’s.
- New GeekBench entry seems to confirm another MacBook Air model (@rquandt)
Looks like there may be a MacBook Air model with a Core i7-8510Y processor on the way.
- Librem 5 Development Kits: we are getting there! (Purism)
Purism’s dev kit for the upcoming Librem 5 Linux-powered smartphone inches closer to release.
- Vive Focus Standalone VR Headset in North America, Europe (Variety)
HTC Vive Focus standalone VR headset is coming to North America and Europe for $599 and up.
- iPad Pro 11” Teardown: The adhesive strikes back (iFixit)
It gets a score of 3 out of 10 for repairability and has a slightly smaller battery than the iPad Pro 10.5.
