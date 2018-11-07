Lilbits 343: Samsung to embrace the notch

Samsung is one of the only big name phone makers that has so far resisted the urge to release a smartphone with a camera cut-out in the display. But eventually the notch comes for us all.

While there was no notch to be seen in the Infinity Flex Display foldable phone prototype Samsung showed off during the keynote for the Samsung Developer Conference, Android Police notes the company also took a moment to show a few designs it’s considering for other upcoming phones. Three have camera cut-outs.

It’s possible Samsung could eventually take a different approach toward delivering a bezel-free smartphone. At least one display the company revealed doesn’t seem to have a notch at all… so maybe the company is considering a pop-out camera or a slider.

Or maybe the company is waiting until it can find a way to hide a camera underneath the phone’s cover glass.

Anyway, here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.