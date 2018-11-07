Lilbits 343: Samsung to embrace the notch

Samsung is one of the only big name phone makers that has so far resisted the urge to release a smartphone with a camera cut-out in the display. But eventually the notch comes for us all.
While there was no notch to be seen in the Infinity Flex Display foldable phone prototype Samsung showed off during the keynote for the Samsung Developer Conference, Android Police notes the company also took a moment to show a few designs it’s considering for other upcoming phones. Three have camera cut-outs.
It’s possible Samsung could eventually take a different approach toward delivering a bezel-free smartphone. At least one display the company revealed doesn’t seem to have a notch at all… so maybe the company is considering a pop-out camera or a slider.
Or maybe the company is waiting until it can find a way to hide a camera underneath the phone’s cover glass.
Anyway, here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Samsung teases three different screen notch designs you’re probably going to hate (Android Police)
Samsung appears to be looking at notch options… no word on whether te company remains committed to headphone jacks.
- Zotac outs Gemini Lakee pico PCs (FanlessTech)
After revealing a new line of Gemini Lake-powered tiny PCs at CES earlier this year, Zotac has finally added the new ZBOX PI335-GK and PC225-GK to its website.
- RK3399 Raspberry Pi clone will launch at $39
The Raxda Rock Pi single-board computer features a faster processor than a Raspberry Pi, but a starting price that’s just $5 higher.
- 7-inch pocket notebook first experience: OneMix 2s evaluation (post.m.smzdm)
The One Mix 2 Yoga looks a lot like the first-gen model, but it adds a fingerprint sensor and a *much* fase
- Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18277 (Microsoft)
Windows 10 preview build 18277 includes updates to Focus Assist, a brightness slider in the Action Center, and better support for displays with high pixel densities.
- What’s New for WSL in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (Microsoft)
Microsoft provides an overview of new Windows Subsystem for Linux features in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update — launch Linux Shell from File Explorer, run Ubuntu on ARM devices, and more…
- Full-stack, everyday computer that encourages kids to code.
Endless Computers introduces $299 “The Hack” computer for kids. It’s a re-branded Asus with the Linux-based Endless OS and a suite of educational/learn-to-code apps.
Another one bites the dust
Another one bites the dust
And another one gone, and another one gone
Another one bites the dust
Im tired of this trend of making stupid compromises in device usability just to avoid bezels. I like bezels, they make it possible to hold onto my phone.