Lilbits 343: Samsung to embrace the notch

at by 2 Comments

Samsung is one of the only big name phone makers that has so far resisted the urge to release a smartphone with a camera cut-out in the display. But eventually the notch comes for us all.

While there was no notch to be seen in the Infinity Flex Display foldable phone prototype Samsung showed off during the keynote for the Samsung Developer Conference, Android Police notes the company also took a moment to show a few designs it’s considering for other upcoming phones. Three have camera cut-outs.

It’s possible Samsung could eventually take a different approach toward delivering a bezel-free smartphone. At least one display the company revealed doesn’t seem to have a notch at all… so maybe the company is considering a pop-out camera or a slider.

Or maybe the company is waiting until it can find a way to hide a camera underneath the phone’s cover glass.

Anyway, here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Member
zdanee
Another one bites the dust
Another one bites the dust
And another one gone, and another one gone
Another one bites the dust

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
Member
Grant Russell
Im tired of this trend of making stupid compromises in device usability just to avoid bezels. I like bezels, they make it possible to hold onto my phone.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago