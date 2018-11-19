LG launches a smart display with Google Assistant, 20W speakers

LG is the latest company to launch a smart display powered by Google Assistant. The system features an 8 inch HD touchscreen display, a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls, and stereo 20W speakers, which LG says are “the most powerful offered in a smart speaker,” which doesn’t seem exactly true.

But the most impressive thing about the new speaker may be its name: meet the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9.

That lengthy name certainly stands out when compared with other smart displays such as the Google Home Hub, Facebook Portal, Amazon Echo Show, JBL Link View, or Lenovo Smart Display… and not in a good way.

I guess we can call it the XBOOM for short… or maybe the WK9.

Anyway, the smart display measures about 12.6″ x 5.3″ 5.2″ and weighs about 4 pounds. It runs Google’s Android Things operating system with support for Google Assistant, Google Duo video calls, and Chromecast capabilities.

The XBOOM has a list price of $300, making it one of the most expensive devices in this new category of smart displays. But LG seems to be offering a promotional discount — you’ll be able to pick one up for about $200 for a limited time when the device goes on sale.

via LG