LG Gram 17 may be on the way (big screen, small weight)

LG has been selling a line of thin and light laptops under the LG Gram name for a number of years. They get that name because they tend to weigh about a kilogram (2.2 pounds) regardless of whether they have 13.3 inch, 14 inch, or 15.6 inch displays (although some recent models are closer to 2.4 pounds).

One thing LG hasn’t offered so far? A 17 inch LG Gram.

But it looks like that could soon change.

As noted by The Verge, a series of listings for previously unannounced device with model numbers like “17Z990” showed up at the FCC website this week. That’s noteworthy because the two numbers at the beginning usually indicate the screen size.

While there are no pictures in the FCC listing, one document does include a list of interface ports, so we now the laptop will have three USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, a power jack, a headset jack, and a microSD card slot.

There’s also an Ethernet adapter, which you’ll presumably plug into one of the USB ports if you want to get online using a wired connection. Otherwise you can rely on the included 802.11ac WiFi or Bluetooth capabilities for wireless connections.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the LG Gram 17 is a tad heavier than other members of the LG Gram family. It’s hard to imagine that it wouldn’t be. But I doubt LG would include it in the Gram lineup if it weren’t remarkably lightweight for a laptop with such a large display.

There are also listings for what appear to be a new 15.6 inch model (15Z990) on the FCC website. We’ll probably learn more about the upcoming laptops between now at January, when the Consumer Electronics Show begins.