HP’s new ProBook 400 business laptops feature Whiskey Lake-U chips

HP is updating its entry-level business laptop lineup with a new set of HP ProBook 400 G6 models featuring Intel Whiskey Lake-U processors.

For the most part the new HP ProBook 430 G6, HP ProBook 440 G6, and Probook 450 G6 look virtually identical to their G5 predecessors. But under the hood they feature Intel’s newer 8th-gen Core chips with slightly higher top speeds and faster WiFi.

The new laptops should be available soon for $589 and up.

The HP ProBook 430 G6 with its 13.3 inch display is the smallest of the bunch, measuring 12.2″ x 9.1″ x 0.7″ and weighing 3.3 pounds.

it supports processor options ranging from a Core i3-8145U dual-core chip to a Core i7-8565U quad-core processor, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and HP will offer models with up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage and/or a 1TB hard drive.

Other features include a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 port, a USB 3.0 port, an HDMI 1.4b port, Gigabit Ethernet, a headset jack, and an SD card reader.

The laptop has a 45 Wh battery and a 65 watt USB-C power adapter and there’s optional support for Intel Optane memory, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0.

HP’s ProBook 440 G6 features similar specs in a slightly larger body. This model weighs 3.5 pounds, measures 12.8″ x 9.4″ x 0.7″ and features a 14 inch display. It has the same battery and port arrangement, but the laptop does have an extra USB port, and HP does offer optional NVIDIA MX130 graphics.

The 15.6 inch ProBook 450 G6 is a 4.4 pound laptop that measures 14.4″ x 10.1″ x 0.8″ and which is also supports the NVIDIA MX130 graphics option. it still has just a 45Wh battery though.