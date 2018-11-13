HP revamps its line of laptops for the education market

HP is unveiling three new/updated laptops aimed at the education market.

The HP Stream 11 Pro G5 is an entry-level laptop with a 180 degree hinge and a semi-rugged chassis that’s due to hit the streets (or classrooms in December).

The

The HP ProBook x360 11 G3 Education Edition and HP ProBook x360 11 G4 EE, meanwhile, are compact convertibles for the classroom. Yes, it’s a little strange that HP is unveiling both the 3rd-gen and 4th-gen models at the same time… but the G3 version will ship in December while you’ll have to wait until Spring, 2019 to get your hands on the G4 version.

Both models look the same, but if you can hold out until Spring you’ll get a significant processor upgrade.

Here’s a run-down of the specs for each model:

HP Stream 11 Pro G5

11.6″ x 1366 x 768 pixel display w/180 degree hinge (touch optional)

Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100, and Pentium Silver N5000 processor options

Up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM

64GB or 128GB eMMC storage options

USB 3.1 Type-A

USB 2.0 Type-A

HDMI 1.4

Headset jack

Power jack

37.69 Whr battery

11.8″ x 8.1″ x 0.7″

2.8 pounds

HP ProBook x360 11 G3 EE

11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display w/360 degree hinge

Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100, and Pentium Silver N5000 processor options

Up to 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM

64GB eMMC or 128GB/256GB SSD options

USB Type-C port for data and charging

2 USB 3.1 Type-A ports

Ethernet

HDMI 2.0a

Headset jack

Spill-resistant keyboard

Optional pen support

48 Wh battery

11.8″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″

3 pounds

HP ProBook x360 11 G4 EE