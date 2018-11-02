GPD has big plans for next-gen little computers

Chinese device maker GPD has made some of the most interesting little computers in the past few years.

The GPD Win line of handheld Windows gaming PCs are unlike anything else currently on the market, and the GPD Pocket line of pocket-sized laptop computers have inspired a series of clones and a bit of a rebirth of the netbook/UMPC market.

Sure, these are all devices that only appeal to a niche audience (which overlaps heavily with Liliputing’s audience), but GPD seems pretty happy with the way things are going. According to Japanese website Hermitage Akihabara, the company plans to launch a bunch of new products in the next few years.

Details are a bit scarce at the moment, but here’s what we know so far:

GPD says its 3rd-gen Win and Pocket devices are coming in 2020.

In 2019 the company will introduce “two completely new devices.”

In other words, those new devices won’t just be new Win or Pocket computers. And it won’t just be an update to the GPD XD Plus Android handheld game system either.

GPD has been making handheld devices for a while, with a series of Android models predating the company’s more recent Windows-powered devices.

So if the company’s truly branching out into new territory that could mean… a tablet or phone. Those would both be new for GPD, while old hat for the rest of the industry.

But given GPD’s history with outside-the-box products, I’m hoping that the company has something more surprising in store for 2019.