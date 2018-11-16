Google Pixel 3 Lite shows up in Russia (allegedly)

Rumor has it that Google is working on a third (and maybe even a fourth) Pixel phone. And now Russian site Rozetked has published a series of hands-on photos and details for a device that’s allegedly the Pixel 3 Lite.

While it’s not clear if this is really a Pixel device that Google plans to ship, Rozetked has a bit of street cred in the leaks business — this is the same website that published some of the first hands-on photos of the Google Pixel 3 XL, weeks before Google officially unveiled the phone.

So if this is the real deal, here’s what we can expect from the so-called Pixel 3 Lite:

5.56 inch, 2220 x 1080 pixel IPS display (no notch, 444 pixels per inch)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor

4GB of RAM

32GB of storage

12MP rear camera

8MP front camera

2,915 mAh battery

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

3.5mm audio jack

Android 9

According to Rozetked, the phone is expected to sell for around $400 to $500 although it’s unclear if this phone will be available globally — Android Police speculates that the processor choice could be an indication that it might only be available in Asian markets.

That would make sense, since high-priced phones have to compete with more affordable devices from companies such as Xiaomi and Meizu in those regions. But I know plenty of folks that would love a cheaper Pixel phone that gets 3 years of guaranteed software updates delivered straight from Google.

Rozetked also says the camera on the Pixel 3 Lite is just as good as the one on the $799 Pixel 3 and the $899 Pixel 3 XL… although I wonder if the slower processor would affect performance of software-dependent features such as Super Zoom, Portrait Mode, and Night Sight.

You can find more pictures at Rozetked.

via /r/Android