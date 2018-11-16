Liliputing

Google Pixel 3 Lite shows up in Russia (allegedly)

Rumor has it that Google is working on a third (and maybe even a fourth) Pixel phone. And now Russian site Rozetked has published a series of hands-on photos and details for a device that’s allegedly the Pixel 3 Lite.

While it’s not clear if this is really a Pixel device that Google plans to ship, Rozetked has a bit of street cred in the leaks business — this is the same website that published some of the first hands-on photos of the Google Pixel 3 XL, weeks before Google officially unveiled the phone.

So if this is the real deal, here’s what we can expect from the so-called Pixel 3 Lite:

  • 5.56 inch, 2220 x 1080 pixel IPS display (no notch, 444 pixels per inch)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 32GB of storage
  • 12MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • 2,915 mAh battery
  • Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Android 9

According to Rozetked, the phone is expected to sell for around $400 to $500 although it’s unclear if this phone will be available globally — Android Police speculates that the processor choice could be an indication that it might only be available in Asian markets.

That would make sense, since high-priced phones have to compete with more affordable devices from companies such as Xiaomi and Meizu in those regions. But I know plenty of folks that would love a cheaper Pixel phone that gets 3 years of guaranteed software updates delivered straight from Google.

Rozetked also says the camera on the Pixel 3 Lite is just as good as the one on the $799 Pixel 3 and the $899 Pixel 3 XL… although I wonder if the slower processor would affect performance of software-dependent features such as Super Zoom, Portrait Mode, and Night Sight.

You can find more pictures at Rozetked.

via /r/Android

 

