Exclusive: LG Gram 2019 laptops include 14 inch convertible, 17 inch thin-and-light

The LG Gram line of laptops is entering new territory in 2018. The new models are still thin and light laptops but LG is introducing its first convertible tablet-style model, as well as the first LG Gram laptop with a 17 inch display.

LG hasn’t officially announced the new laptops yet, but a reliable source sent us a few pictures that give us an idea of what to expect.

I have the most details about the new convertible, which will be branded as the LG Gram 2-in-1. It’s a 2.6 pound laptop with a 14 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes, and support digital pen input.

The 14 inch laptop features two USB Type-A ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI port and headset jack, a microSD card reader, and a power button on the side of the computer, where it’s easier to hit whether you’re using the LG Gram in laptop or tablet mode.

There’s also a separate port for a power adapter — no USB-C charging for you.

Fewer details are available for the new 15.6 inch and 17 inch models. I can tell you that both laptops have numeric keypads, and neither seems to have a convertible design.

Logically it would make sense for the larger laptops to weigh more than the 14 inch model… but I wouldn’t necessarily bet on that.

At 2.6 pounds, the new 14 inch LG Gram 2-in-1 would already be one of the heaviest Gram notebooks to date.

The original LG Gram laptops got their name from their weight — whether you bought a model with a 13.3 inch, 14 inch, or 15.6 inch display you got a laptop that weighed about one kilogram (2.2 pounds). The 15.6 inch model I reviewed earlier this year was only a little heavier: it weighed in at a whopping 1.1kg (2.4 pounds).

So odds are that the new laptops will weigh around a kilogram, give or take a few hundred grams… unless LG takes a page out of Lenovo’s book and starts to treat the word “Gram” as meaningless branding (Lenovo recently launched its first “Yoga” laptop that’s not a convertible).

There’s no word about the price or specs for any of these new laptops, but I suspect we’ll hear more about the 2018 LG Gram sometime between today and the start of the Consumer Electronics Show in January.