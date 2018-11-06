Elephone PX smartphone has a dual-camera pop-up selfie shooter

Smartphone makers have been coming up with creative solutions to the question of where you hide the camera on a bezel-free phone. Apple (and a lot of other companies) stuck it in a notch in the screen. Vivo created a phone with a pop-up camera. And Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Lenovo opted for a slide-down screen that reveals hidden cameras — making room for multi-camera setups, among other things.

Now Elephone is getting in on the action with something a little different. The upcoming Elephone PX features a Vivo Nex-like pop-up camera. But it’s a dual-camera system.

The result is a phone with slim bezels that still lets you snap portrait-style photos or images with adjustable depth effects.

Is a dual-camera pop-up selfie camera better than a sliding screen? I have no idea. But it’s different.

The rest of the phone’s specs look decent for a mid-range device:

6.34 inch FHD LCD display with 89.5 percent screen to body ratio

MediaTek Helio P22 processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage

microSD card slot

3,500 mAh battery

Black and green color options

Dual rear cameras with LED flash

Dual front cameras (no flash)

Android 9

According to GizmoChina, the phone will go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign soon, and you can sign up at the Elephone PX website to get a 40 percent discount when the phone launches.

Unfortunately there’s no word on the cellular network bands supported by the phone — but I wouldn’t really expect it to have wide support for US carrier bands. Most previous devices from Elephone don’t.