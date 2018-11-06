Elephone PX smartphone has a dual-camera pop-up selfie shooter

Smartphone makers have been coming up with creative solutions to the question of where you hide the camera on a bezel-free phone. Apple (and a lot of other companies) stuck it in a notch in the screen. Vivo created a phone with a pop-up camera. And Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Lenovo opted for a slide-down screen that reveals hidden cameras — making room for multi-camera setups, among other things.
Now Elephone is getting in on the action with something a little different. The upcoming Elephone PX features a Vivo Nex-like pop-up camera. But it’s a dual-camera system.
The result is a phone with slim bezels that still lets you snap portrait-style photos or images with adjustable depth effects.
Is a dual-camera pop-up selfie camera better than a sliding screen? I have no idea. But it’s different.
The rest of the phone’s specs look decent for a mid-range device:
- 6.34 inch FHD LCD display with 89.5 percent screen to body ratio
- MediaTek Helio P22 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- microSD card slot
- 3,500 mAh battery
- Black and green color options
- Dual rear cameras with LED flash
- Dual front cameras (no flash)
- Android 9
According to GizmoChina, the phone will go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign soon, and you can sign up at the Elephone PX website to get a 40 percent discount when the phone launches.
Unfortunately there’s no word on the cellular network bands supported by the phone — but I wouldn’t really expect it to have wide support for US carrier bands. Most previous devices from Elephone don’t.
