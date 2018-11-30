E Ink unveils JustWrite tech for writing on digital paper

E Ink is probably best known for making the black and white screens found in eReaders like the Amazon Kindle. But the company also makes color screens for digital signage (and some tablets/eBook devices), and its black and white screens sometimes show up in surprising places.

So what’s next from E Ink? A new technology that the company says allows for a “natural writing experience” with “almost no latency.”

E ink is showing off its new JustWrite film at the Connected Ink 2018 show in Tokyo this week.

The company says JustWrite film features a durable, bendable, and light-weight plastic display that can be made in any shape. That means you could even make a JustWrite display with holes in it.

E Ink says JustWrite will be available in any size up to 3 feet in width, which means it could be used for tablet-style handheld devices or for larger marker board-like displays.

According to the company, JustWrite enables a pen & paper-like writing experience without the need for a TFT backplane. The technology is compatible with an optional digitizer, but it could also be used with just a stylus.

via The Verge