Chromefy turns any PC into a Chromebook

There’s no shortage of Chromebooks on the market today, including entry-level models that sell for under $200 and premium devices that cost as much as $1600. But you can also make your own Chromebook by installing Chrome OS on a PC you may already have.

Doing so could breathe new life into an aging computer that may struggle to keep up with modern software, load a simple-to-use and relatively secure operating system on a PC for a friend or family member, or to explore what Google’s desktop OS has to offer for power users.

While options like Neverware’s CloudReady and ArnoldTheBat’s Chromium OS tools make it easy to install Chromium OS on a PC, it’s a little trickier to install Chrome OS. The former is the the open source version of the operating system that runs on Chromebooks and it lacks some bells and whistles. The latter is the same software you’d find on a Chromebook.

But there’s a new tool called Chromefy that helps you install the full version of Chrome OS on just about any relatively modern PC.

Installing Chrome OS with Chromefy isn’t quite as simple as install Chromium OS using CloudReady. In a nutshell, the process involves:

  • Installing Chromium OS by preparing a bootable live USB drive and then booting from it and running a terminal command.
  • Resizing disk partitions.
  • Downloading an official Chrome OS recovery image for a device with hardware similar to the device you’re using.
  • Possibly downloading another Chrome OS recovery image from a device with TPM 1.2 if you have login problems.
  • Running more terminal commands to install the Chrome OS image and manually reset the device.

Note that if you do that, you’ll replace any software on your computer with Chrome OS. The good news is that it’s a fully functional version of Google’s operating system complete with support for Android apps and Crostini (which lets you run desktop Linux software).

The bad news is that you’ll overwrite Windows, Linux, or any other operating system already loaded on your computer.

You can create a multi-boot setup that lets you choose from several different operating systems every time you boot the computer. But you’ll have to jump through a few more hoops to do that.

So proceed with caution and make sure to backup any important data before experimenting with Chromefy.

via xda-developers (1)(2)

mikeTobiBoltforgeHerbary Recent comment authors

Herbary
Herbary
Now all someone has to do is do this process once, and make a Virtualbox image with the result/post it to VirtualBoxes…

1 hour ago
Boltforge
Boltforge
Be great to get the RK3399 images running on the new SBC’s that are available. Or if Radxa actually releases a ChromeOS image for their new SBC, then I have several labs of computers to upgrade.

40 minutes ago
Tobi
Tobi
Why the hell can’t Google simply provide ISOs for use with vms or dual boot??

15 minutes ago
mike
mike
Do you get updates though? The real killer feature of Chrome OS is the transactional updating system behind the scenes being taken care of by one of the most knowledgeable and security conscious companies in the world. It also loads the update in the background and then notifies you to restart to update. The update doesn’t take any longer than a normal restart typically. A world of difference from waiting for Windows to update files.
I would be quite wary of a system like this myself. I sleep well at night with regard to security and what I’m accessing on my Chrome OS devices. Not so much on a rigged up system like this.

10 minutes ago