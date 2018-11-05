B&N launches the $130 Nook Tablet 10.1

As expected, Barnes & Noble is getting back into the tablet game. The new B&N NOOK Tablet 10.1 is up for pre-order for $130 and it should start shipping November 18th.

You might want to wait though — B&N has already announced it’ll be on sale for $10 off if you buy the tablet between Nov 22nd and Dec 26th.

At first glance that looks like a decent price for a tablet with a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display, 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a headset jack, and support for the Google Play Store (something that’s not available out-of-the-box if you spend $20 more to buy Amazon’s 10 inch tablet).

But we don’t know much about the processor, software, or other key features. So I’ll reserve judgement until more info is available.

The Nook Tablet 10.1 appears to be manufactured by a Chinese OEM called Jingwah Information Technology, and B&N says it should provide up to 7 hours of battery life… or maybe 8.5 hours of battery life, depending on which part of the product page you’re looking at.

There’s no word on what processor the tablet features, how much RAM it has, what version of Android it runs, or how heavily B&N has modified the user interface to emphasize it’s own book store and other apps and content.

What we do know is that the Nook Tablet 10.1 measures 10.3″ x 6.2″ x 0.4″ and features a micro USB port, 2MP front and rear cameras, and 802.11ac WiFi. It supports microSD cards up to 256GB in size, and it has one advantage over Amazon’s tablets — you can receive free in-store support at Barnes & Noble locations. While Amazon has started to dip its toe into the bricks and mortar retail business, B&N stores are still a little more common.

The tablet also has the same soft-touch back cover as previous NOOK tablets, and there’s apparently a set of Pogo pins on one side — B&N plans to offer an optional charging dock and an optional portable keyboard cover that connects to those pins.

There will be a “cookbook bundle” promotion starting November 22nd that lets you pick up a NOOK Tablet 10.1 plus a charging dock for $160 and get $50 worth of Good Housekeeping digital cookbooks.

I haven’t seen a price or release date for the keyboard cover yet.