Black Friday 2018 mobile tech deals

Black Friday is officially November 23rd, 2018 this year. But as has become custom, US retailers have started promoting their Black Friday deals a little early.

The day after Halloween I started to hear holiday music in brick and mortar stores. And my email inbox started to fill up with promises of Black Friday deals… some of which are better than others.

I’ve rounded up some of the best deals I could find in this page and I’ll continue updating it through November 23rd.

Note that some of the deals listed here start days or even works before Thanksgiving.

Another thing to keep in mind is that a number of stores are going to be offering deep discounts on some of the same items, so this looks like a good month to pick up an Amazon Fire TV, Echo, or Fire Tablet device, a Google Home device, a new Fitbit, or a UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker, for example.

Other deals may be retailer-specific.

Amazon

Media Streamers – sales start Nov 18th

Smart Speakers – sales start Nov 22nd

Tablets – sales start Nov 18

More Tablets – sales start Nov 22

Other

Costco (Nov 22nd only)

Laptops

Tablets

Audio

Other

Dell

Laptops

Tablets

Audio

Kohl’s

Smart Speakers

Wireless audio

Tablets

Wearables

Target

Media Streamers

Smart Speakers

Speakers and headphones

Tablets

Computers

Wearables

I got the BJ’s Black Friday catalog in the mail. Prices are supposed to be good from 11/16-11/26 “while supplies last”. Tons of TVs, computers, tablets, etc. Samsung Gear S3 Frontier watch for $190. Lenovo 8″ Smart Home Display thingy $100

I’m starting to look for a replacement for my 2nd gen 7 inch Nexus tablet. I’d prefer to stick with as close to straight Android as possible. I’m not thrilled with Samsung or Fire OS changes.

Any suggestions?

