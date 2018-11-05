Black Friday 2018 mobile tech deals

Black Friday is officially November 23rd, 2018 this year. But as has become custom, US retailers have started promoting their Black Friday deals a little early.
The day after Halloween I started to hear holiday music in brick and mortar stores. And my email inbox started to fill up with promises of Black Friday deals… some of which are better than others.
I’ve rounded up some of the best deals I could find in this page and I’ll continue updating it through November 23rd.
Note that some of the deals listed here start days or even works before Thanksgiving.
Another thing to keep in mind is that a number of stores are going to be offering deep discounts on some of the same items, so this looks like a good month to pick up an Amazon Fire TV, Echo, or Fire Tablet device, a Google Home device, a new Fitbit, or a UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker, for example.
Other deals may be retailer-specific.
Amazon
Media Streamers – sales start Nov 18th
Smart Speakers – sales start Nov 22nd
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $24
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd-gen) for $20
- Amazon Echo (2nd-gen) for $69
- Amazon Echo Spot for $90
- Amazon Echo Plus (2nd-gen) for $110
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $180
Tablets – sales start Nov 18
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $70
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $90
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $150
More Tablets – sales start Nov 22
- Amazon Fire 7 for $30 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 8 + Show Mode charging dock for $80 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 10 + Show Mode charging dock for $145 and up
Other
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (previous-gen) for $80 – Nov 22nd
- Amazon Smart Plug for $5 w/purchase of any Echo device – Nov 22nd
Costco (Nov 22nd only)
Laptops
- Dell XPS 13 4K touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-8550U/16GB/512GB for $1350
- HP 14″ 1080p laptop w/Pentium N5000/4GB/64GB for $225
- Acer R13″ 1080p convertible Chromebook w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $290
- HP 14″ 1080p Chromebook w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB + mouse and sleeve for $200 (also available in white)
Tablets
Audio
Other
Dell
Laptops
- Dell XPS 15 w/Core i7/16GB/512GB/FHD for $1400 – 12PM ET 11/22
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7/16GB/512GB/FHD for $1300 – 10AM ET, 11/23
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 w/Core i5/8GB/256GB for $700
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 w/Celeron/4GB/32GB for $200 – 10AM ET, 11/22
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ for $160 – 11/16 – 11/25
Audio
- UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – 10AM ET, 11/22
- Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless on-ear noise canceling headphones for $299 – 5PM ET, 11/23
- Logitech MX Sound stereo Bluetooth speakers for $60 – 1PM ET 11/23
- Google Home smart speaker for $79 – 11/22 – 11/26
- JBL Link 20 voice-activated Bluetooth speaker for $100 – 11/22 – 11/25
Kohl’s
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $24
- Google Home mini for $25
- Amazon Echo (2nd-gen) for $69
- Google Home for $79
- Amazon Echo Spot for $90
- Google Home Hub for $99
Wireless audio
- Altec Mini Life Jacket 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $40
- iLive portable Bluetooth speaker for $60
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60
- UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80
- JBL E65BTNC over-ear noise-canceling headphones for $100
Tablets
Wearables
- Fitbit Ace for $60
- Fibit Alta for $80
- Fibit Charge 3 for $120
- Fitbit Versa for $150
- Fitbit Ionic for $200
Target
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25
- Google Chromecast (2018) for $25
- Roku Streaming Stick (1080p) for $30
- Google Chromecast Ultra (4K) for $50
- Roku Ultra (4K) for $50
Smart Speakers
Speakers and headphones
Tablets
- Apple iPad for $250 and up
- Apple iPad Mini for $250 and up
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $30 and up
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition w/16GB for $70
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $100 and up
Computers
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook for $120
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook x360 convertible w/4GB/32GB for $200
- Kano Computer Kit for $100
Wearables
I got the BJ’s Black Friday catalog in the mail. Prices are supposed to be good from 11/16-11/26 “while supplies last”. Tons of TVs, computers, tablets, etc. Samsung Gear S3 Frontier watch for $190. Lenovo 8″ Smart Home Display thingy $100
I’m starting to look for a replacement for my 2nd gen 7 inch Nexus tablet. I’d prefer to stick with as close to straight Android as possible. I’m not thrilled with Samsung or Fire OS changes.
Any suggestions?