Asus launches VivoBook 14 X420 with “frameless” display

The latest mid-range laptop from Asus is a thin and light model that weighs about 3.1 pounds, and which crams a 14 inch display into a laptop that measures just 12.7″ x 8.3″ x 0.7″.

That’s because the Asus VivoBook 14 (X420) has a “frameless” display with slim bezels on all sides, giving the laptop an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio.

We’ve come to expect that type of feature from high-end laptops, but the Asus VivoBook line of laptops tend to be mid-range computers that are a bit more affordable then premium notebooks like the Asus VivoBook line.

I guess slim bezels aren’t just a premium feature anymore.

The Asus VivoBook 14 (X420) supports up to a 1080p display, an Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 8GB of LPDR3-21333 onboard memory, and 512GB of solid state storage.

But Asus will also offer models with Core i3 and Core i5 processor options, as little as 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 1366 x 768 pixel display.

Other semi-premium features such as a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader are optional.

Each model comes standard with a 38 Wh battery, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader. The laptop has 2W stereo speakers, a digital array microphone, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2, and there’s a webcam above the screen.

