AMD to launch 7nm chips based on “Zen 2” architecture in 2019

AMD is outlining some of its plans for the coming years at a “Next Horizon” event in San Fransciso today.
The company’s first 7nm chips based on the new “Zen 2” architecture are et to launch in 2019. We could see 7nm+ “Zen 3” chips the following year. And Zen 4 is already in development, with plans to launch that architecture in 2021 or later.
AMD’s first Zen 2 CPU is currently code-named “Rome,” and it’s aimed at data centers. The chips will likely be part of the company’s next-gen EPYC line of server processors when they hit the streets.
The chip maker says it will bring a significant boost in performance (up to 52 percent more instructions per cycle and twice the throughput) and a reduction in power consumption. The new architecture also supports fully encrypting data as it’s transferred to memory.
The company is also introducing a modular design — Rome processors will feature four to eight 7nm “chiplets” with the CPU cores combined with a 14nm “I/O die” featuring the memory controller.
It’s not clear when we’ll start to see Zen 2 chips for consumer desktop and laptop computers, but I wouldn’t expect that to happen until sometime after the first server processors based on the new architecture ship.
We should learn more about the 7nm+ Zen 3 architecture and its Zen 4 successor in the coming year.
AMD also introduced its first 7nm data center GPUs today, the Radeon Instinc MI50 and MI60.
via VentureBeat, TechPowerUp, and AnandTech (1)(2)
Let’s hope we see more low wattage tablet and Mini-PC applications this come around. I’d love to see a 4 core 8 thread Tablet, with a decent GPU. Or a Mini PC to compete with the NUCs, something with really good gaming performance.