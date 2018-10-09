Xiaomi Mi Box S now available for pre-order for $60 (4K HDR Android TV device)

It’s been about two years since Xiaomi launched its first Android TV device for the US market. Now the company has unveiled the follow-up to the $69 Xiaomi Mi Box.

Meet the $60 Mi Box S.

It’s small box that you can plug into your TV to play games, run apps, or stream music or videos at resolutions up to 4K. It also supports HDR content.

Actually, that description also covers the older model. In fact, both boxes have the same quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-450 graphics, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of eMMC storage. So here’s what’s new:

The Mi Box S ships with a new remote featuring a Google Assistant button.

It comes with android 8.1 pre-loaded.

It’s cheaper.

It also has an S at the end of its name.

The Mi Box S measures about 3.8″ x 3.8″ x 0.7″ and has an HDMI 2.0a port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB 2.0 port. It supports Dolby and DTS audio.

The Mi Box S is up for pre-order from Walmart for $60.