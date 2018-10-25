Xiaomi launches Mi Mix 3 bezel-free smartphone with slide-out cameras, up to 10GB RAM

As expected, Xiaomi’s latest Mi Mix smartphone features a big screen, slim bezels, and no visible camera on the front… until you slide down the screen to reveal dual front-facing cameras that hang out behind the display.

It’s the sort of design we’ve seen before, but the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 combines premium design, high-end specs, and a relatively low starting price.

The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, support for up to 10GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a starting price of about $475. It goes on sale in China in November, with pre-orders opening today.

The phone sports a 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 600 nits of brightness, and what Xiaomi says is a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. There’s a magnetic slider mechanism that allows you to access the front-facing cameras by pulling down the display. And there are a total of four cameras: two on the front and two on the back.

Sliding the phone open doesn’t just reveal the selfie cameras. You can also slide to answer a phone call, slide to open a list of app shortcuts, or slide to open the camera app and quickly take a selfie.

The rear cameras are dual 12MP cameras with support for 2X optical zoom, 4-axis optical image stabilization, dual pixel autofocus and slow motion video recording at 960 frames per second. The front cameras include a 24MP camera, a 2MP camera, a “selfie light” and support for portrait style photographs with blurred backgrounds.

The Mi Mix 3 features an aluminum frame and ceramic body and it comes in black, green, and blue color options.

Xiaomi includes a 10W wireless fast charger in the box, and the phone also supports NFC. It has a USB Type-C port, and dual SIM support, but like many modern flagship phones it does not have a 3.5mm audio jack or an SD card slot.

Th Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 ill com in at last four configurations:

6GB/128GB for CNY 3,299 ($475)

8GB/128GB for CNY 3,599 ($515)

8GB/256GB for CNY 3,999 ($575)

10GB/256GB for CNY 4,999 ($720)

Xiaomi says it will also offer a 5G-ready version of the phone in early 2019.