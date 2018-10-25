Xiaomi launches Mi Mix 3 bezel-free smartphone with slide-out cameras, up to 10GB RAM

As expected, Xiaomi’s latest Mi Mix smartphone features a big screen, slim bezels, and no visible camera on the front… until you slide down the screen to reveal dual front-facing cameras that hang out behind the display.
It’s the sort of design we’ve seen before, but the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 combines premium design, high-end specs, and a relatively low starting price.
The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, support for up to 10GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a starting price of about $475. It goes on sale in China in November, with pre-orders opening today.
The phone sports a 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 600 nits of brightness, and what Xiaomi says is a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. There’s a magnetic slider mechanism that allows you to access the front-facing cameras by pulling down the display. And there are a total of four cameras: two on the front and two on the back.
Sliding the phone open doesn’t just reveal the selfie cameras. You can also slide to answer a phone call, slide to open a list of app shortcuts, or slide to open the camera app and quickly take a selfie.
The rear cameras are dual 12MP cameras with support for 2X optical zoom, 4-axis optical image stabilization, dual pixel autofocus and slow motion video recording at 960 frames per second. The front cameras include a 24MP camera, a 2MP camera, a “selfie light” and support for portrait style photographs with blurred backgrounds.
The Mi Mix 3 features an aluminum frame and ceramic body and it comes in black, green, and blue color options.
Xiaomi includes a 10W wireless fast charger in the box, and the phone also supports NFC. It has a USB Type-C port, and dual SIM support, but like many modern flagship phones it does not have a 3.5mm audio jack or an SD card slot.
Th Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 ill com in at last four configurations:
- 6GB/128GB for CNY 3,299 ($475)
- 8GB/128GB for CNY 3,599 ($515)
- 8GB/256GB for CNY 3,999 ($575)
- 10GB/256GB for CNY 4,999 ($720)
Xiaomi says it will also offer a 5G-ready version of the phone in early 2019.
Xiaomi is the LG of China. Uses Qualcomm chipsets and makes solid products, but as LG is always in Samsung’s shadow, Xiaomi is always in Huawei’s shadow.
Asia explained.
Doubt we will ever see them in the States. Interesting design. I wonder how you use a case. HATE, HATE, HATE, the trend of removing headphone jacks and microSD card slots. Will buy from the remaining vendors still offering these features as long as there are any.
Ah yeah, I didn’t think of that.
You would have to buy a half-case, or stick with a Skin (only scratch protection). So unless the device is as sturdy as the Samsung Active S6/S7/S8…. it seems like a legitimate concern.
PS… I really want a Samsung Active but they’re usually under-specced, over-priced, later-comer, and not available anywhere besides USA (and even then its limited). There’s a huge demand for the device, I don’t get why Samsung is that dumb to disregard a big segment of the market.
No need to wonder… it comes with a case which is simply open at the bottom edge.
If there was a poll conducted, I wonder how many would choose a removable battery over the extra RAM? Not knocking this phone – it’s got great value for the price. But… 10gbs RAM seems like a numbers game: like 4k displays on tiny screens.
guess we will have to move to China to get get decent priced quality phones,instead of a 1000 dollar pig in a poke