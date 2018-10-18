Would you rather have a phone with a slide-out camera, or a hole in the screen?

As the war on bezels continues, smartphone makers seem to be falling into one of three camps this year. There are phones with slimmer-than-in-the-past bezels. There are notch-phones with a cut-out near the top of the display for a front-facing camera. And recently we’ve seen the addition of a third category: phones with slide-out or pop-out cameras that hide behind the screen when they’re not in use.
Next year we may start to see a fourth option: phones with holes in the screen.
In a recent Twitter post, Ice Universe claims they’ll be “mainstream technology in 2019.”
Meanwhile, it looks like Xiaomi is getting ready to launch their first phone with a slider-style camera. A new Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 promo video makes the upcoming phone look pretty slick. It combines a nearly bezel-free front with a front-facing 24MP dual camera setup that only appears when you need it. Sliding down the screen to reveal the cameras also turns on the display.
But adding moving parts to a device that’s likely to get jostled around in your pocket or handbag for a couple of years still seems like a risky proposition.
Aesthetically I find it less objectionable than placing a hole in the center of the screen though.
Which brings me to the question posed in the headline: would you rather have a phone with a hole in the screen? Or a slide-out camera. Which is the more ridiculous solution to a problem we didn’t know we had until a year or two ago?
It’s hard to cover camera holes when they’re embedded or part of the screen. With so many Android phones not getting security updates and manufacturers doubling-down on data-mining in all forms, camera covers are a purchasing factor (for me). I’ll take a bezel with a side-order of slide-out.
Just put a small screen on the back and use the main camera for selfies.
Right, I forgot about that one, but it looks like it might be happening too… https://liliputing.com/2018/09/this-dual-screen-phone-has-displays-on-the-front-and-back.html
But then how do you Video Chat?
Its not possible/pleasant with a small and low quality screen.
If you wanted to go the route of “main camera is selfie camera”, then a better alternative seems to be a solution like the Huawei Honor 7i. The Oppo N1 started this trend in Android, but that was a little chubby and not too aesthetic. These were inspired by the older rotating cameraphones like the LG 5100 and the Sony Ericsson V800.
I’d just like a phone with a bezel, thanks. So I can, you know, hold on to it.
Right. Me too. But this article is discussing top bezels which do nothing to help with holding the phone. I think it’s pretty much just going to come down to requiring that all phones add-on big bulky OtterBox-style cases in order to avoid unintended screen presses from simply trying to get a grip on the phone.
What about holding the phone sideways like when watching or recording a video? Also, many games use landscape orientation.
I’ve never used the selfie camera on any of my phones. Ever. So if I had to choose, I’d probably just say nix the front camera.
I don’t usually use it either but sometimes it serves as a lit mirror when I want to see something in a tight spot.
That sounds like a rock and a hard place. I don’t mind bezels, but I also like being able to watch the occasional video on my phone without a hole or corner being cut off. I also don’t want a mechanism that will fail, but given how seldom I use the selfie camera, that’d probably be preferable. However, there are many options outside of these two I’d much prefer.
What was wrong with having a mirror?