Would you rather have a phone with a slide-out camera, or a hole in the screen?

As the war on bezels continues, smartphone makers seem to be falling into one of three camps this year. There are phones with slimmer-than-in-the-past bezels. There are notch-phones with a cut-out near the top of the display for a front-facing camera. And recently we’ve seen the addition of a third category: phones with slide-out or pop-out cameras that hide behind the screen when they’re not in use.

Next year we may start to see a fourth option: phones with holes in the screen.

In a recent Twitter post, Ice Universe claims they’ll be “mainstream technology in 2019.”

Meanwhile, it looks like Xiaomi is getting ready to launch their first phone with a slider-style camera. A new Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 promo video makes the upcoming phone look pretty slick. It combines a nearly bezel-free front with a front-facing 24MP dual camera setup that only appears when you need it. Sliding down the screen to reveal the cameras also turns on the display.

But adding moving parts to a device that’s likely to get jostled around in your pocket or handbag for a couple of years still seems like a risky proposition.

Aesthetically I find it less objectionable than placing a hole in the center of the screen though.

Which brings me to the question posed in the headline: would you rather have a phone with a hole in the screen? Or a slide-out camera. Which is the more ridiculous solution to a problem we didn’t know we had until a year or two ago?

GeorgeC
Guest
GeorgeC
It’s hard to cover camera holes when they’re embedded or part of the screen. With so many Android phones not getting security updates and manufacturers doubling-down on data-mining in all forms, camera covers are a purchasing factor (for me). I’ll take a bezel with a side-order of slide-out.

3 hours ago
Boltforge
Guest
Boltforge
Just put a small screen on the back and use the main camera for selfies.

3 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Right, I forgot about that one, but it looks like it might be happening too… https://liliputing.com/2018/09/this-dual-screen-phone-has-displays-on-the-front-and-back.html

3 hours ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
But then how do you Video Chat?
Its not possible/pleasant with a small and low quality screen.

If you wanted to go the route of “main camera is selfie camera”, then a better alternative seems to be a solution like the Huawei Honor 7i. The Oppo N1 started this trend in Android, but that was a little chubby and not too aesthetic. These were inspired by the older rotating cameraphones like the LG 5100 and the Sony Ericsson V800.

1 minute ago
Sam
Guest
Sam
I’d just like a phone with a bezel, thanks. So I can, you know, hold on to it.

2 hours ago
Member
e1e1
Right. Me too. But this article is discussing top bezels which do nothing to help with holding the phone. I think it’s pretty much just going to come down to requiring that all phones add-on big bulky OtterBox-style cases in order to avoid unintended screen presses from simply trying to get a grip on the phone.

1 hour ago
Ilvee
Guest
Ilvee
What about holding the phone sideways like when watching or recording a video? Also, many games use landscape orientation.

1 hour ago
Member
e1e1
I’ve never used the selfie camera on any of my phones. Ever. So if I had to choose, I’d probably just say nix the front camera.

1 hour ago
Ilvee
Guest
Ilvee
I don’t usually use it either but sometimes it serves as a lit mirror when I want to see something in a tight spot.

1 hour ago
Member
YCAU
That sounds like a rock and a hard place. I don’t mind bezels, but I also like being able to watch the occasional video on my phone without a hole or corner being cut off. I also don’t want a mechanism that will fail, but given how seldom I use the selfie camera, that’d probably be preferable. However, there are many options outside of these two I’d much prefer.

1 hour ago
Member
Paul NeoStormer
What was wrong with having a mirror?comment image

23 minutes ago