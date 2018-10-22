Weibu unveils a Windows laptop with a Snapdragon 835 processor

Chinese computer maker Weibu showed off a couple of upcoming laptops at the Global Sources fair in Hong Kong last week, and Notebook Italia got a look several models featuring Intel chips and one featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

That makes the Weibu H133W-MY one of the few Windows 10 computers powered by that ARM-based processor.

It’s interesting to see this model introduced at a time when other device makers are switching to the newer, more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor.

A Weibu representative suggested that the company adopted the Snapdragon processor due to a shortage of Intel Gemini Lake chips. But in my experience, Windows devices with Snapdragon 835 chips are significantly slower than models with recent Intel Celeron or Pentium chips. And they also tend to be more expensive… although there’s no word on how much Weibu plans to charge for this laptop.

The Weibu H133W-MY features a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

It has USB Type-A and Type-C ports and a headphone jack. And like most other Windows-on-ARM computers, it features a fanless design.

There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to buy this model outside of China, or why you’d want to… but I suppose it’s good to see that PC makers around the world are experimenting with alternatives to Intel chips. Competition is generally a good thing in the chip space since it drives companies like Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm to improve performance, reduce prices, or find other ways to make their technologies more attractive to users.