Topjoy Falcon mini laptop hits Kickstarter for $399 and up (ships in February, 2019)

The Topjoy Falcon is a tiny computer with an 8 inch full HD display, an Intel Pentium N5000 Silver processor, 8GB of RAM, and Windows 10 software. You can use it as a notebook or tablet thanks to a 360-degree hinge and a touchscreen display.
I spent some time testing a prototype recently and it’s a pretty nice machine if you can get used to the computer’s small keyboard and mediocre battery life.
Now the Falcon is up for pre-order through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Prices start at $399 for early bird backers.
The computer comes with two different storage configurations: 128GB or 256GB. If you’re interested in a model with 256GB you should probably pay for it, because the storage isn’t easily upgradeable — there’s not even an SD card slot.
Topjoy is offering a limited number of 128GB units for $399. That price doesn’t include the optional Falcon Pen pressure-sensitive stylus though, so you’ll need to spend at least $429 if you want the computer and pen.
Prices start at $469 for 256GB Falcon or $499 for a 256GB model with a Falcon pen.
Topjoy plans to begin shipping the Falcon to backers of the crowdfunding campaign in February, 2019.
Personally I think you get some decent bang for the buck if you can snag a Topjoy Falcon for $499 or less… but the company says retail pricing will start at $699 when the crowdfunding campaign ends. I think it’s a much tougher sell at that price.
What WiFi chip is this using? I wonder if the subpar wireless performance of these similar UMPCs is the chip, the aluminum casing, bad antenna placement, etc.
Following up on your great preview, did you manage to try if the Falcon is compatible with other styli as well except the one it’s shipping with (e.g. the One Mix one or any other one you may happen to have on hand)? I have several styli with different technologies already, so I’d like to avoid getting another one if it’s not necessary.
Yep, I actually mentioned that in the p(review). The battery had died in my One Mix Yoga pen, which is why it didn’t work in my unboxing video. I popped the battery out of the Falcon Pen and into the Yoga Pen though, and it worked just fine.
Sorry, must have missed that, thanks for the verification! And thanks for the thorough (p)review in general, very helpful indeed!