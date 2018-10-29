These are the 20 games included on the $100 PlayStation Classic (available December 3rd)

Sony’s PlayStation Classic is a small game system that looks like a classic PlayStation game console, only smaller. It launches December 3rd and it will sell for $100.
Unlike the original, the new model features an HDMI port that will let you hook it up to modern TVs… but it’s 45 percent smaller than the original and lacks a CD drive.
Instead the PlayStation Classic will come with 20 games pre-installed.
We’ve known all that since Sony announced the PlayStation Classic last month. But at the time we didn’t know which games would be included. Now we do.
The company has released the full game list and it includes a bunch of popular titles, although there are certainly some classics that didn’t make the cut (where’s Wipeout?)
It’s also worth noting that these are the classic games — there are high-res remakes of some of the titles on the list, but that’s not what you’ll get here.
Anyway, here’s the full list:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
It remains to be seen whether you’ll be able to hack the PlayStation Classic and sideload ROMs the way you can with some other retro consoles. But $100 doesn’t seem like a bad price at all for a game console, two controllers, and 20 games that would have cost a lot more than that if you’d bought them all individually two decades ago.
Not my favorite list of games… I have already collected my favorite roms.
This isn’t a product that you buy and use.
This is a product you buy, keep in the box, and merely collect.
…with that said, I’m pleasently surprised with the “value” it gives compared to all the other mini-console collectables.