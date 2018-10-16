There’s also a Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS model

Huawei’s Mate 20 smartphone has some pretty impressive specs. The Mate 20 Pro goes a bit further with a bigger battery, better cameras, a higher-resolution display, and other improvements.

And then there’s the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS. It’s a premium model designed in collaboration with Porsche Design and while it has the same basic features as the Mate 20 Pro, it also has a leather and glass design with a racing stripe on the back, more memory and storage, and a much higher price tag.

The phone will come in two color options: black and red or black and… black. Both models come with a 40 watt fast charger in the case, use genuine leather, and come with 8GB of RAM.

Huawei will offer models with 256GB or 512GB of storage.

A model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available November 16th for $1,695 Euros (~$1,960) while an 8GB/512GB model will sell for 2,095 Euros (~$2,425)

This isn’t the first time Huawei and Porsche Design have worked together: earlier this year the companies launched the Porsche Design Mate RS, and in 2016 there was the Mate 9 Porsche Design limited edition smartphone.