Liliputing

The new Razer Blade 15 is a 4.5 pound gaming laptop for $1,599 and up

at by 1 Comment

Razer is updating its gaming laptop lineup with a new version of the Razer Blade 15. There are two key changes: the new models feature Gigabit Ethernet jacks, and there’s a new “base model” with a $1,599 starting price.

That might not sound that exciting, but it’s $300 less than the previous starting price for this 4.5 pound, 15.6 inch gaming laptop with a 6-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor and NVIDIA graphics.

The new Razer Blade 15 is available starting today from Razer.com.

The laptop features a CNC aluminum chassis that measures less than 0.8 inches thick. The base model also has a new single-zone RGB keyboard with support for Razer Chrome lighting effects.

Entry-level models also now support dual storage — something that had previously only been available on higher-priced configurations.

So $1,599 gets you a model with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, 128GB of SATA III solid state storage, and a 1TB hard drive. You can also pay an extra $200 for 256GB of PCIe NVME storage and a 2TB hard drive.

Other features include three USB 3.1 ports, a Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.0 and mini DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The notebook has a Microsoft Precision touchpad covered in glass, stereo speakers, and a 720p webcam.

It’s powered by a 65 Wh battery.

Razer is also launching a new Razer Blade 15 Mercury White Limited Edition with a 144 Hz display, an 80Wh battery, 512GB of PCIe solid state storage, per-key RGB Razer Chrome lighting and optional support for higher performance graphics.

A model with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics will sell for $2,199, while a version with GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics is priced at $2,599.

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Jason Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jason
Guest
Jason
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

razer quality worst than acer

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 seconds ago