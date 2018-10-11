The new Razer Blade 15 is a 4.5 pound gaming laptop for $1,599 and up

Razer is updating its gaming laptop lineup with a new version of the Razer Blade 15. There are two key changes: the new models feature Gigabit Ethernet jacks, and there’s a new “base model” with a $1,599 starting price.

That might not sound that exciting, but it’s $300 less than the previous starting price for this 4.5 pound, 15.6 inch gaming laptop with a 6-core Intel Core i7-8750H processor and NVIDIA graphics.

The new Razer Blade 15 is available starting today from Razer.com.

The laptop features a CNC aluminum chassis that measures less than 0.8 inches thick. The base model also has a new single-zone RGB keyboard with support for Razer Chrome lighting effects.

Entry-level models also now support dual storage — something that had previously only been available on higher-priced configurations.

So $1,599 gets you a model with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, 128GB of SATA III solid state storage, and a 1TB hard drive. You can also pay an extra $200 for 256GB of PCIe NVME storage and a 2TB hard drive.

Other features include three USB 3.1 ports, a Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.0 and mini DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The notebook has a Microsoft Precision touchpad covered in glass, stereo speakers, and a 720p webcam.

It’s powered by a 65 Wh battery.

Razer is also launching a new Razer Blade 15 Mercury White Limited Edition with a 144 Hz display, an 80Wh battery, 512GB of PCIe solid state storage, per-key RGB Razer Chrome lighting and optional support for higher performance graphics.

A model with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics will sell for $2,199, while a version with GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics is priced at $2,599.