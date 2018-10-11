Samsung’s quad-camera Galaxy A9 hits the streets in November

Samsung’s quad-camera smartphone is real, and it’s coming next month. The company unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A9 this morning, and it actually has five cameras if you count the front-facing selfie cam.

But it’s the four rear cameras that really make the phone stand out. There’s a primary camera, a telephoto camera, an ultra wide-angle camera, and a depth-sensing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 will be available starting in November, with a starting price of £549/€599. There’s no word on US availability or pricing yet.

While the camera system is unusual, the phone’s other specs straddle the line between premium and upper mid-range.

The phone has a 6.3 inch, 2220 x 1080 pixel display (with no notch), 128GB of storage, and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It’s powered by a an octa-core processor with four 2.2 GHz CPU cores and four 1.8 GHz CPU cores (probably a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660).

There’s also a microSD card slot for up to 512GB of removable storage, a 3,800 mAh battery, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a USB Type-C port, headphone jack, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Samsung makes no mention of fast charging or wireless charging, water resistance, or some of the other features you might expect on a flagship phone. But despite the crazy camera system on the Galaxy A9, this isn’t really designed to be a flagship phone — Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices fill that niche.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a quad-camera system on an upcoming Samsung flagship though. The Galaxy A9 might be a sort of test platform for the new cameras.

As expected, here’s a list of the features/functions for each camera:

24MP primary camera with an F/1.7 aperture

10MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and F/2.4 aperture

8MP wide angle camera with 120 degree field of view and F/2.4 aperture

5MP depth camera with “live focus” and F/2.2 aperture

There’s also a 24MP F/2.0 camera on the front of the phone.

It’