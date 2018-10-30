Samsung introduces 48MP camera sensor for smartphones

Samsung has unveiled two new image sensors for smartphone cameras that let you snap high-resolution images using a tiny camera.

The 32MP ISOCELL Bright GD1 and 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 should go into mass production before the end of the year, which means we could see them in smartphones early next year.

Both sensors feature 0.8 micrometer designs, allowing cameras to capture more pixels without taking up much space. But they also both use Samsung’s latest pixel isolation technology for improved performance and the ability to combine data from multiple pixels to capture more light when you’re shooting an 8MP or 12MP image.

Samsung says that feature allows the sensors to offer the same level of light sensitivity you’d expect from an image sensor with 1.6 micrometer pixels.

Other features include support for electronic image stabilization, and real-time high dynamic range processing for still photos and videos.

There’s no word on which phones will make use of the new camera sensors, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see them in the Galaxy S10 when Samsung unveils it early next year.

Samsung isn’t the first company to offer a smartphone with such a high pixel count. Sony recently introduced its own 48MP image sensor. Huawei’s latest flagships have 40MP cameras. And Nokia’s Lumia 1020 smartphone packed a 41MP camera when it was release way back in 2013.