Samsung Galaxy A9 with four rear cameras leaked

2 Comments

Smartphone cameras are the new razer blades: if two is good and three is better, than why not four or more?

Samsung just launched its first phone with three cameras on the back. But, according to Evan Blass, the camera’s already got a quad-camera phone on the way.

Say hello to the Samsung Galaxy A9.

The four cameras are lined up in a row along one side of the phone (unlike Lenovo’s upcoming quad-camera phone, which is expected to arrange them in a square).

Here’s a run-down of the features for each camera

  • 24MP primary camera with an F/1.7 aperture
  • 10MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and F/2.4 aperture
  • 8MP wide angle camera with 120 degree field of view and F/2.4 aperture
  • 5MP depth camera with “live focus” and F/2.2 aperture

In other words, the cameras can be used together to let you use lossless optical zoom to get closer to the action without moving your phone, take shots where the subject remains in focus while the background is blurred, capture wide-angle shots, or just shoot standard photographs.

Samsung hasn’t officially announced the phone yet, but the company is holding an event in Malaysia tomorrow, so confirmation of the camera setup could be hours away.

Specs haven’t been revealed yet, but rumor has it that we can expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

BoloMKXXVIII
Guest
BoloMKXXVIII
I don’t get it. The 2X telephoto camera is 10MP, the main camera is 24MP. Wouldn’t you do better to just use the main camera and crop the photo? If the 2X telephoto camera was also a 24MP it would be useful. I see no mention of OIS.
I am waiting to see someone come up with a single sensor and a turret around it with different lenses. Just “dial in” the lens you want to use. I would think it would be cheaper than all those sensors.

10 hours ago
riddick
Guest
riddick
Good use of the Onion article… nuff said.

6 hours ago