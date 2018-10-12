Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with 4G LTE coming in November for $600

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is a convertible laptop with a 12.2 inch full HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, pen support, and an Intel Celeron 3965Y Kaby Lake-Y processor.

Samsung introduced the update to last year’s Rockchip RK3399-powered Chromebook Plus in June, and now the company is introducing a new model.

It’s pretty much the same as the version that came out this summer in every way but two: the new version supports 4G LTE Cat 9 mobile broadband connections and it sells for $600, which makes it about $100 pricier than the WiFi-only model.

Other features remain unchanged, so we’re still looking at a laptop with a 1920 x 1080 pixel, 300-nit display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 39 Wh battery.

The laptop has a USB 3.0 Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports, a headset jack, a microSD card slot, a 1MP front-facing camera, and a 13Mp camera above the keyboard (it faces backward when you flip the screen around and use the computer in tablet mode.

It comes with a digital pen that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Chromebook Plus V2 measures about 0.7 inches thick and weighs less than three pounds.

Samsung says the Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) will be available for $600 from Best Buy and Verizon starting November 2nd. There’s no word on whether it will support other wireless carriers.

