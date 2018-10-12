Liliputing

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with 4G LTE coming in November for $600

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is a convertible laptop with a 12.2 inch full HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, pen support, and an Intel Celeron 3965Y Kaby Lake-Y processor.

Samsung introduced the update to last year’s Rockchip RK3399-powered Chromebook Plus in June, and now the company is introducing a new model.

It’s pretty much the same as the version that came out this summer in every way but two: the new version supports 4G LTE Cat 9 mobile broadband connections and it sells for $600, which makes it about $100 pricier than the WiFi-only model.

Other features remain unchanged, so we’re still looking at a laptop with a 1920 x 1080 pixel, 300-nit display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 39 Wh battery.

The laptop has a USB 3.0 Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports, a headset jack, a microSD card slot, a 1MP front-facing camera, and a 13Mp camera above the keyboard (it faces backward when you flip the screen around and use the computer in tablet mode.

It comes with a digital pen that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Chromebook Plus V2 measures about 0.7 inches thick and weighs less than three pounds.

Samsung says the Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) will be available for $600 from Best Buy and Verizon starting November 2nd. There’s no word on whether it will support other wireless carriers.

via Android Police

A previous version of this device had a 16:10 screen display. Are you sure about the downgrade to 16:9, while keeping the price point, Brad? OK, I realized neglecting the difference between 16:10 and 16:9 is a common occurrence on Liliputing, because, really, who cares? Or maybe not only on Liliputing, but across all gadget news sites as well.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Huh, that’s interesting. The press release for Samsung Chromebook Plus v2 says 1920 x 1080:

https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-chromebook-plus-v2-do-more-from-anywhere/

But the product page on the Samsung website says 1920 x 1200:

https://www.samsung.com/us/computing/chromebooks/12-14/samsung-chromebook-plus-xe521qab-k01us/

So I checked for some real-world reviews. According to Android Central, it’s a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, but the software supports scaling up to 1920 x 1200.

https://www.androidcentral.com/samsung-chromebook-plus-v2-review

Anyway, looks like the press release was right and this thing never had a 16:10 screen, although the Chromebook Plus v1 did have a 3:2 display (2400 x 1600).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Steve
Guest
Steve
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Isn’t this one the same you wrote the post about? https://www.samsung.com/us/computing/chromebooks/12-14/samsung-chromebook-plus-xe521qab-k01us/#specs

Without LTE, $100 cheaper, but it has the same Celeron 3965Y CPU. And a 12.2″,16:10, 1920×1200 screen, according to the specs. Also the same screen background on the product’s pictures.

But I realize the industry at large, including as it seems, Samsung corporation doesn’t care about such minute details. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sorry, bad copy and paste job — that was supposed to be my second link. It's the same laptop. In the press release Samsung says 1920 x 1080. On the product page the company says 1920 x 1200. In real life it seems to be 1920 x 1080.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Guest
Cuberdon75
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I find it hard to believe it's not 16:10. For years now people have gotten into the sloppy habit of associating "Full HD 1080p" with laptop screens unless they're visibly not wide-screen.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
penguinx64
Guest
penguinx64
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Verizon uses CDMA which isn't compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and the rest of the world.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago