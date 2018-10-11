Razer Phone 2 is coming soon for $799

Gaming company Razer Phone is launching a new smartphone that the company says offers better performance, takes better photos, and adds RGB lighting effects plus support for wireless charging.

At first glance the new Razer Phone 2 looks a lot like last year’s Razer Phone. But flip it over and you’ll notice the glass back which helps make wireless charging possible. And you’ll also see the RGB lighting that allows the Razer logo to light up: it can glow in 16.8 million different colors.

The Razer Phone 2 goes up for pre-order October 11th for $799.

The new phone still has one signature feature that made the original Razer Phone distinctive: a 5.7 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel IGZO display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. But Razer says the new model has a display that’s 50 percent brighter.

Razer has also upgraded the audio hardware and added Dolby Atmos sound for improved audio volume and clarity.

This year’s model is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, an upgrade from Gorilla Glass 3. But for the most part the front of the phone hasn’t changed much.

In addition to the glass back and illuminated logo, there’s one other change to the back of the phone: dual cameras. The Razer Phone 2 features a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization and a secondary 12MP 2X telephoto lens with an f/2.6 aperture.

The cameras support dual phase detection autofocus and have dual tone, duel LED flash.

The front-facing camera is an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Other specs include:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

8GB of LPDDR4X RAM

64GB of UFS storage

microSD card slot for up to 1TB of removable storage

Stereo front-facing speakers

4,000 mAh battery

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

IP67 water resistance (for up to 30 minutes submersion)

Android 8.1

Razer says the phone supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+ technology, allowing you to get a 50 percent charge in a half hour.

While the phone does not have a dedicated headphone jack, Razer will include a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter in the box.

The company is also introducing a new line of moile gaming accessories including the Razer Raiju Mobile Bluetooth gamepad with four remappable function buttons.

The Razer Hammerhead USB-C ANC in-ear headset with active noise cancellation and a digital audio converter capable of 24-bit/96 kHz audio.

The Raiju Mobile gamepad should be available later this year for $150, and the HammerHead USB-ANC is coming October 22nd for $100.