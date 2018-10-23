Qualcomm says Snapdragon 675 brings better gaming to mid-range phones

Qualcomm’s latest chip for mid-range smartphones places an emphasis on gaming. The company says the Snapdragon 675 launches games 30 percent more quickly and offer higher frame rates while playing them.

Theoretically the chip could even power phones with 120 Hz screens… although it’s unclear if phone makers are going to want to release phones with mid-range chips and high screen refresh rates (the only phones to date with 120 Hz displays are high-end models like the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2)..

While the company isn’t saying much about the graphics technology in the Snapdragon 675 processor, we do know that at least some of the improvements are due to a new CPU core design.

The Snapdragon 670 processor that was introduced a few months ago featured eight Kryo 360 CPU cores. The new Snapdragon 675 chip features eight Kryo 460/Cortx-A76 CPU cores:

2 x 2 GHz Kryo 460 performance cores w/256KB cache

6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 460 efficiency cores w/64KB cache

According to AnandTech, the performance cores are based on ARM Cortex-A76 technology, while the efficiency cores are based on Cortex-A55 designs.

Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 LTE modem, a Spectra 250 ISP with support for triple-camera systems, and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging.

The chip maker is also promising a 50 percent improvement in AI applications, 35 percent faster web browsing, and support for camera features including bokeh/portrait mode shots, extended slow-motion shots, and 3D face unlock.

We should start to see new devices powered by Snapdragon 675 processors early next year.