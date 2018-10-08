Panasonic still makes 2 pound laptops with optical disc drives (for Japanese market)

If you want a laptop with a DVD or Blu-ray drive in the United States, you’re probably going to have to look for a model with a big screen and a thick and heavy chassis. Most companies making ultraportable PCs sacrificed optical disc drives for thin-and-light designs years ago.

But if you happen to be in Japan, companies like Panasonic are still cranking out compact notebooks with disc drives.

The company’s latest model is the Panasonic LV series featuring a 14 inch display, a starting weight of about 2.8 pounds, and a choice of a DVD or Blu-ray drive and the SV series, with a 12.1 inch display, a DVD drive, and a starting weight of just 2 pounds.

It’s unlikely that either model will be available outside of Japan anytime soon — and if you’re planning to pick one up on your next trip to Tokyo, you should keep in mind that these things are super expensive.

But it’s still interesting to see what’s possible if you decide that a lightweight computer doesn’t nee to be super slim.

There’s room on the 12.1 inch model for full-sized Ethernet, HDMI, and VGA ports, as well as three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port, and that DVD drive. The computer features a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, support for up to an Intel Core i7-8550U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of solid state storage. There’s optional support for 4G LTE. And Panasonic offers small and large battery packs (the larger one adds a little weight to the notebook, obviously.

The specs for the 14 inch model are pretty similar, but the laptop has a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, optional support for a Blu-ray drive, and a heavier chassis, obviously.

