Palm’s new phone goes on sale next week (Verizon only)

The Palm is a smartphone with a 3.3 inch, 720p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a $350 price tag.

It’s the first Palm-branded smartphone to be announced since 2010, but this isn’t the same Palm that brought us PalmOS and webOS.

The new Palm smartphone runs Google Android 8.1 software with a custom user interface and it comes from a California-based startup that now owns the rights to the Palm name.

First unveiled earlier this month, Verizon has announced you’ll be able to buy the new phone starting November 2nd.

As expected, the new phone is a Verizon exclusive, and it will sell for $350 if you buy it outright. You can also save $50 and get one for $300 if you sign up for a 2-year plan with Verizon or you can pay full price but spread out your payments in 24 installments of $14.58 each.

The phone will be available in two colors: “Titanium” or “Gold” and Verizon is also introducing a line of accessories including cases, sleeves, and wrist straps — something that makes sense when you’re talking about a phone this small, I guess.

The Palm measures just 3.8″ x 2″, making the phone about the size of a credit card.

One thing that’s tough to fit in a phone that small? A big battery. So it’s unsurprising that the Palm doesn’t have one: the phone has an 800 mAh battery and the company that makes it only promises up to 8 hours of battery life.

This is a smartphone designed for people who don’t actually want to use a smartphone very much.

Other features include a 12MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera and it’s rater IP68 for protection against dust and water. The phone supports 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11b/g/n WiFi.