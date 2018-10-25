Liliputing

One Mix 2S mini PC with Amber Lake CPU goes up for pre-order in China

A little over a week after the One Mix 2 Yoga went up for pre-order, the folks at One Netbook have started taking pre-orders for a slightly more powerful version called the One Mix 2S.

It’s up for pre-order from Chinese retailer JD.com and comes in two versions: black and silver.

The black model sells for 5,399 yuan (about $775), while the silver version is 4,899 yuan (about $705).

Like the One Mix 2 Yoga, the One Mix 2S features a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, a QWERTY keyboard, a touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a fingerprint sensor.

But the Mix 2S features an Intel Core M3-8100Y Amber Lake processor rather than a M3-7Y30 chip.

The tiny computer looks a lot like the original One Mix Yoga that I reviewed earlier this year, but the processor upgrade should make the new models significantly easier to use for general-purpose computing or mobile gaming. One Netbook has also upgraded the storage from eMMC to a PCIe solid state drive.

The One Mix 2 Yoga and One Mix 2S both measure about 7.2″ x 4.2″ x 0.7″ and feature USB Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, micro HDMI, and headset jacks as well as a microSD card slot. The computers also feature 6,500 mAh batteries, support for 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 and support for an optional digital pen with 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity.

There’s no word on if or when the new Mix 2S model will be available for purchase in the US or Europe, but I doubt this model will remain a China-only device for long.

The One Mix Yoga 2 with a 7th-gen Intel Core M3 chip is currently up for pre-order from Geekbuying and Gearbest for $630 to $650.

Aye
Guest
Aye
6,5000mAh?!!!

6,5000mAh?!!!

Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
typo — the comma is in the right space… but there's an extra zero 🙂

typo — the comma is in the right space… but there’s an extra zero 🙂

reem
Guest
reem
The black model has, "MISSION IMPOSSIBLE" on the top of the case.
Other than that it is gorgeous.

The black model has, “MISSION IMPOSSIBLE” on the top of the case.
Other than that it is gorgeous.

reem
Guest
reem
I still want the promised 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

I still want the promised 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

