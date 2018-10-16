One Mix 2 Yoga mini laptop launches for $650

The One Mix 2 Yoga is a tiny convertible laptop with a 7 inch full HD display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer in tablet mode, and support for an optional digital pen.
As expected, the new model looks a lot like the original One Mix Yoga that launched earlier this year, but it has a substantially faster processor, more storage, and a fingerprint sensor.
It also costs more: Geekbuying is taking pre-orders for a model with an Intel Core M3-7Y30 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $650.
You can also spend an extra $10 to get a model with a pen, which is a pretty good deal if you think you’re going to use it.
Note that prices might go up after the presale ends: Geekbuying is showing a list price of closer to $800. It’d take that with a grain of salt though, since the retailer often shows list prices that it never charges.
It’s possible you might be able to find other configurations in the future: the folks at One Netbook have mentioned offering models with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and up to an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor.
When I tested the One Mix Yoga earlier this year I was impressed with the design, a little annoyed at the cramped keyboard, and very underwhelmed by the performance. But that model used eMMC storage and a sluggish Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor.
The upgrade to a Core M chip and a PCIe SSD should have a big impact on performance.
For the most part the One Mix 2 Yoga has the same design as its predecessor. It still has an aluminum chassis that measures 7.2″ x 4.2″ x 0.7″and it still features a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, a QWERTY keyboard with an optical touch sensor in the middle of the space bar, support for a pen with 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, HDMI port, headset jack, and microSD card reader.
The new model does have a USB Type-C port for charging and data though, which is an upgrade over the micro USB port used on the previous model.
Other features include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a 6,500 mAH battery, and Windows 10 Home.
So, how have they avoided a trademark infringement lawsuit from Lenovo for using Yoga?
According to Lenovo website, Yoga is only a ‘common law’ mark – not a registered trademark. Common law trademark rights can be hard to enforce (especially on a worldwide basis) because there is no public record of the trademark or when the trademark use began. They could register Lenovo Yoga as a trademark but doubtful they could get a trademark on just the word ‘yoga’ by itself due to it’s widespread and varied usage long before Lenovo appropriated it.
If you count in import tax, it will be close to 1000$ (now that Donald got crazy).
I’m sure if you wait a bit, you’ll be able to find it from one of those Chinese import companies with “stock” of inventory in Europe.
Looking for that eventual review. All eyes or at least mine are on this.
*Looking forward to…
how much does it weigh?