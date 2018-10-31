Nubia X is has no front camera (and a second screen on the back)

For the past year or two device makers have been trying to find ways to reduce the size of smartphone bezels and increase the screen-to-body ratio. That’s given rise to phones with notches and slide-out cameras.

But Nubia’s new phone wins the prize for the most unusual solution.

As expected, the Nubia X doesn’t need a notch to house the front-facing camera because the phone doesn’t have a front-facing camera. Instead you can use the dual cameras on the back of the phone to snap selfies or make video calls.

Wondering how you’ll line up your shots? By using a second screen… on the back of the phone.

Most smartphones have cameras on the front and back. The Nubia X doesn’t. Instead it has screens on the front and back.

The move makes a certain kind of sense — why settle for an inferior camera crammed into the front of the phone when you could use the same camera you use for all your other shots? And folks who don’t take a lot of selfies don’t have to sacrifice screen space for a camera they rarely use anyway.

This is the Nubia X, a dual-screen phone with a very high screen ratio.

The rear camera system consists of a 16MP f/18 primary camera and a 24MP f/1.7 secondary camera. It supports HDR photography, dual pixel phase detection autofocus, dual tone LED flash, and 240 frames-per-second slow-motion video.

Meanwhile, the display on the back of the phone can come in handy even when you’re not using the camera. It can show a clock, a message, or other graphics, allowing you to customize the look of the phone.

Of course this second screen is going to make it hard to get the most out of the phone if you put it in an opaque case. I imagine you could use a bumper case or a clear case — but that would probably obstruct one of the phone’s other key features: it has two fingerprint sensors — one on the left side of the phone and the other on the right. Pressing one will unlock the front screen and the other unlocks the back.

So really this phone seems like it’s designed for folks that don’t put their phones in a case.

Fortunately it’s not too expensive — prices start at about $475in China for a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

There are also 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants for about $530 and $600, respectively.

The phone goes up for pre-order in China today and ships November 5th. O

Here’s a run-down of the phone’s specs:

6.26 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel front display (with a 93.6 screen-to-body ratio)

5.1 inch, 1520 x 720 pixel OLED display on the back.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

UFS 2.1 storage

16MP +24MP cameras

3,8000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C

Android 8.1

There’s no microSD card reader or headphone jack.

via GizmoChina and GSM Arena