NanoPi NEO4 is a 2.4 inch by 1.8 inch single-board PC with RK3399

Rockchip’s RK3399 processor is a hexa-core, 64-bit chip that’s basically the same processor that powers the Acer Chromebook Tab 10, Asus Chromebook Flip C101 and the first-gen Samsung Chromebook Plus.

It’s also been a popular option for companies producing Raspberry Pi-like mini computers this year. The RockPro64, Renegade Elite and NanoPi M4 all use the RK3399.

Now FriendlyElec has introduced one of the smallest, cheapest options to date. It’s called the NanoPi NEO4 and it sells for less than $50.

The little computer measures just 2.4″ x 1.8″, but it has room for a bunch of ports, including:

HDMI 2.0a

USB 3.0 Type-A

USB 2.0 Type-A

USB 2.0 Type-C (for power and/or data)

microSD card reader

Gigabit Etherenet

There’s also a 40-pin GPIO header, a socket for an optional eMMC module, an MIPI CSI connector (for cameras up to 13MP), and two smaller GPIO connectors.

It supports 802.11ab/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 and the system comes with 1GB of DDR3-1866 memory.

FriendlyELEC says the system supports Android and Linux — it can run the company’s FriendlyCore or FriendlyDesktop 18.04 builds (based on Ubuntu 18.04), as well as Lubuntu 16.04 and Armbian. If you want to run Android 7.1.2 or Android 8.1, you’ll need to pick up an eMMC module.

The list price for the NanoPi NEO4 is $50, but right now it’s on sale for $45. Optional accessories include a heat sink, a power adapter, a 16GB eMMC module, and camera modules.