Liliputing

NanoPi NEO4 is a 2.4 inch by 1.8 inch single-board PC with RK3399

at by 2 Comments

Rockchip’s RK3399 processor is a hexa-core, 64-bit chip that’s basically the same processor that powers the Acer Chromebook Tab 10Asus Chromebook Flip C101 and the first-gen Samsung Chromebook Plus.

It’s also been a popular option for companies producing Raspberry Pi-like mini computers this year. The RockPro64Renegade Elite and NanoPi M4 all use the RK3399.

Now FriendlyElec has introduced one of the smallest, cheapest options to date. It’s called the NanoPi NEO4 and it sells for less than $50.

The little computer measures just 2.4″ x 1.8″, but it has room for a bunch of ports, including:

  • HDMI 2.0a
  • USB 3.0 Type-A
  • USB 2.0 Type-A
  • USB 2.0 Type-C (for power and/or data)
  • microSD card reader
  • Gigabit Etherenet

There’s also a 40-pin GPIO header, a socket for an optional eMMC module, an MIPI CSI connector (for cameras up to 13MP), and two smaller GPIO connectors.

It supports 802.11ab/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 and the system comes with 1GB of DDR3-1866 memory.

FriendlyELEC says the system supports Android and Linux — it can run the  company’s FriendlyCore or FriendlyDesktop 18.04 builds (based on Ubuntu 18.04), as well as Lubuntu 16.04 and Armbian. If you want to run Android 7.1.2 or Android 8.1, you’ll need to pick up an eMMC module.

The list price for the NanoPi NEO4 is $50, but right now it’s on sale for $45. Optional accessories include a heat sink, a power adapter, a 16GB eMMC module, and camera modules.

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
riddick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
riddick
Guest
riddick
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Too small, too few ports, too little ram.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Member
Mason Barland
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I would like to see these with native PoE.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago