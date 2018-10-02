Mozilla brings new features to Firefox Focus privacy-focused browser

Firefox Focus is a mobile web browser designed first and foremost for private browsing. It deletes your cookies every time you exit the browser and never tracks your history. Basically it’s a mobile web browser that only has an incognito/private browsing mode. It also blocks ads that use any data tracking.

When Mozilla first launched Firefox Focus last year, it also had a pretty barebones user interface: there was no support for tabs, bookmarks, or much of anything else.

Since then Mozilla has added some of the missing features, and today the company unveiled a major update with a new design and some under-the-hood changes.

The new Firefox Focus has optional support for search suggestions (it’s disabled by default so that your data isn’t shared with search engines without your permission), the browser shows tips and new features on the home screen, and there are new icons, an updated URL view, and new settings menus for both iOS 12 and Android 9 Pie.

Firefox Focus for Android also uses Mozilla’s GeckoView rendering engine. And the iOS app supports Siri shortcuts.

Previous updates you may have missed include a tracker counter, support for custom tabs, and full-screen support.

Firefox Focus is available for free from the App Store and the Google Play Store.