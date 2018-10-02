Microsoft’s Windows 10 October 2018 Update is here

Windows 10 is picking up a bunch of new features starting today.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the Windows Insider Preview updates over the last 6 months, there won’t be any major surprises. But with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update starting to roll out to people who aren’t in the Insider program, now’s a good time to brush up on what’s new.

First up, if you can’t wait to install the update, you can type Check For Updates into the search bar on your Windows 10 computer and follow the on-screen prompts to force the update. Otherwise you can wait for your computer to automatically download and install the update sometime in the coming weeks.

Microsoft is giving users more control over automatic updates, including the ability to update at night when plugged in and not running on battery power. The company says it also takes up to 31 percent less time to install this update than the last major feature update.

There’s a long list of new features in Windows 10 and Office 365, but here are a few highlights:

The new Cloud Clipboard gives you clipboard history and allows you to copy on one PC and paste on another.

gives you clipboard history and allows you to copy on one PC and paste on another. The Your Phone app allows you to access Android photos and text messages on a computer or pick up where you left off browsing on an iPhone.

app allows you to access Android photos and text messages on a computer or pick up where you left off browsing on an iPhone. Timeline for Android phones allows you to pick up where you left off on a different device. The feature requires the Microsoft Launcher app, and Timeline for phone is coming soon to iPhones as well.

for Android phones allows you to pick up where you left off on a different device. The feature requires the Microsoft Launcher app, and Timeline for phone is coming soon to iPhones as well. The Microsoft To-Do app is gaining ink/pen support.

app is gaining ink/pen support. The Microsoft Edge web browser now supports themes, grammar tools, and an offline dictionary, among other improvements. You can also choose whether or not media on web sites should play automatically or not.

web browser now supports themes, grammar tools, and an offline dictionary, among other improvements. You can also choose whether or not media on web sites should play automatically or not. Microsoft is bringing the SwiftKey keyboard to Windows, bringing gesture-based swiping support to the touch keyboard, as well as text, phrase, and emoji suggestions.

keyboard to Windows, bringing gesture-based swiping support to the touch keyboard, as well as text, phrase, and emoji suggestions. There are 157 new emoji thanks to support for Unicode 11, as well as some updated designs for existing emoji.

thanks to support for Unicode 11, as well as some updated designs for existing emoji. You can now add names to folders in the Start menu.

in the Start menu. Windows Defender Security Center is now just called Windows Security.

There are also a number of updates to the security settings and new features for Windows Mixed Reality, search, and the PC Gaming experience, as well as new versions of some Microsoft apps including Skype, Microsoft Forms, and Font Maker.

You can find way more details in Microsoft’s blog post announcing new features for Windows 10 and Office 365.