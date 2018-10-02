Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 coming Oct 16th for $999 and up

Microsoft’s 2nd-gen Surface Laptop will be available for purchase later this month. The company says the Surface Laptop 2 is up to 85 percent faster than its predecessor thanks to the move to 8th-gen Intel Core processors.

The Surface Laptop 2 is up for pre-order for $999 and up and it will begin shipping on October 16th.

The Surface Laptop 2 is available with up to a Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of solid state storage. A top-of-the-line model runs $2,699.

If you’d rather opt for the entry-level $999 version you’ll get a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The notebook measures about 12.1″ x 8,8″ x 0.6″ and weighs 2.8 pounds. It features a USB 3.0 port, a mini DisplayPort, a headset jack, and a Surface Connect Port,

Microsoft say the Surface Laptop 2 offers up to 14.5 hours of battery life, features instant-on capabilities, and support for Windows Hello face recognition for quickly logging into Windows.

It features a backlit keyboard that Microsoft says is quieter and offers a better typing experience, and the notebook features a 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 pixel touchscreen display with a 1500:1 contrast ratio.

Like the original Surface Laptop, the new model has an Alcantara fabric covered palm rest.

The laptop will come in silver, black, burgundy, and blue color options.

Microsoft also introduced the new Surface Pro 6 tablet today, which also makes the move to 8th-gen Intel Core processors and which is also now available in black. The Surface Pro 6 will be available October 16th for $899 and up.

The company also plans to add the Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones to its line of Surface products in time for the holidays.