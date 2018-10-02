Microsoft Surface Headphones support Cortana, noise cancellation

Microsoft is getting into the premium headphone game with the introduction of a set of Surface Headphones.

The headphones feature 40mm drivers for sound, noise cancellation technology, and support for Microsoft’s Cortana virtual assistant software. They also have a few nifty features for controlling audio playback and adjusting the sound.

Take the Surface Headphones off your ears and they can automatically pause the music. Put them back on and they’ll keep playing.

There’s a dial on the right ear cup that you can use to adjust volume, and one on the left ear that adjusts noise cancellation. The headphones support up to 30 db of active noise cancellation or up to 40 db of passive noise cancellation.

Other controls include power and mute buttons.

Microsoft says there are 4 microphones in the headphones for noise cancellation and 4 beam forming microphones for voice detection.

The headphones weigh about 10.2 ounces, feature a USB-C connector for charging, and 3.5mm audio connector, and supports Bluetooth. Microsoft says the headphones support up to 15 hours of battery life when used wirelessly and you can get about an hour of playback time from a 5 minute charge. It takes 2 hours to fully charge the headphones.

They come with a 1.5 meter USB cord and a 1.2 meter audio cable.

Of course the most important thing about a set of headphones is how they sound… but we may have to wait a little while to find that out. Microsoft says the Surface Headphones will be available in time for the 2018 holiday season. They’re expected to sell for around $350, which puts them in the same category as the latest premium noise-cancelling wireless headphones from Bose and Sony.